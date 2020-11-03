A military veteran from South Carolina said he started getting interested in running for the Arkansas House of Representatives after having trouble getting any public officials to help him figure out issues he was having with his rural water bill.
Rodney Govens, 37, is the Democratic challenger to District 44 incumbent Cameron Cooper. Election day is today from 7:30 a.m-7:30 p.m. at various polling sites in White County.
Govens said he was raised in Columbia, S.C., and born in Germany. He graduated from high school in Columbia and went into the military shortly there after, serving 3 1/2 years.
“I did Operation Iraqi Freedom, deployed there for a little over a year,” serving in communications, he said. In 2005, Govens said he got out of the military and has pretty much been working in telecommunications ever since.
“I actually cover the entire state, so I’m the manager for Swyft Connect, he said. “We are a broadband provider for areas like Greenbrier, Clinton, Damascus, all the way down as far as Hamburg and Crossett.”
Addressing the question of why he chose to run for state representative, Govens said the first thing is that he lives in Cabot in a little area outside the city limits.
“Where I first lived is Magness Creek, a subdivision off of [Arkansas] Highway 5 in the city limits,” he said. “We lived in the city limits there and everything was fine; it was $48 a month for water, trash, the whole shabang.
“I move over here to a neighborhood called Cedar Creek Loop. Right here, I have Ward water and then I have to get Zella’s Trash Service, which is fine ,but the issue comes in to play when Ward water doesn’t give me a consistent bill. Every single one it varies, and it varies by a large amount, so I called the incumbent that is running, Mr. Cameron Cooper. I left messages with [state Sen.] Ricky Hill. I left messages with [U.S. Rep.] Rick Crawford, [U.S. Rep.] John Boozman and [U.S. Sen.] Tom Cotton. I tried to talk to my justice of the peace. I tried to talk to my City Council, but the City Council won’t do anything because I don’t live in city limits.
“Nobody really wanted to take on anything or didn’t want to discuss anything with me so I was just kind of left at a standstill and I said, ‘Well, that’s an issue.’”
Govens, who mentioned that he is a court-appointed special advocate, said he started doing some research into issues such as “why in the world the Department of Human Services is so underfunded.”
“It started coming up to the surface that this all because of the Legislature; it has nothing to due with DHS,” he said. “I started getting interested in that ,started understanding a little bit of the challenges here when it comes to city police and county police, the sheriff’s department and I noticed a really sad trend.
“I sat back and I said, ‘Man, these guys are supposed to be representing us and they are not representing us at all.’ I hear all the people scream about how they’re pro-police, but then nobody is voting for a candidate that will actually help the police, especially with pay, so I said, ‘You know what, let me just throw my hat in the ring and let me see what I can do.”
Govens said he started his campaign last November when he filed to run for office.
Turning to his family, Govens said he and his wife, Stacy, “probably have the most unique twins you will ever see. My boy’s name is Grayson and my daughter’s name is Zoey. They are 4 years old. Actually, one of my kids is black and one is white. Pretty much a spitting image. If you put a mirror in front of my wife, that’s my son, and if you put a mirror in front of my daughter, that’s me.”
For fun, Govens said he is an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
“I have a 2005 Hayabusa. I love it,” he said. “It gives me some time to clear my head and enjoy the wind and not being on a cell phone. I don’t get enough time on it as I really want to get on it. It’s perfect for me. I can’t reiterate enough I have not had a speeding ticket on my motorcycle.”
Govens said his kids are involved in teeball, and “my daughter loves soccer, son loves basketball. I love sports.”
Foster kids is something Govens said he is passionate about because of personal experience.
“I used to be a foster kid in Columbia, S.C.,” he said. “My mother decided she did want to take care of me anymore when I was 13. When I was 12, my grandmother passed away from breast cancer – that was on my dad’s side – and my father passed away from suicide by drug overdose when I was 11.
“When people say they are pro-life, and I say that I am pro-life, you can’t be pro-life and stop caring once they get into the foster care. I am really passionate about the Department of human Services setting up foster care to be a program where you’re setting up kids for success.”
