According to Cameron Cooper, there is a “continual, dripping erosion of different interests that are trying to erode our rights” and he feels it is his job as state representative to try to protect them.
Cooper, a 1995 graduate of Rose Bud High School who has lived in the same house in Romance his whole life, is running for reelection in District 44. The Republican is facing Rodney Govens, a Democrat and military veteran who lives outside the Cabot city limits, in today’s general election.
Cooper, 43, said he went to Arkansas State-Beebe and earned his associate’s degree then transferred to Harding University, where he got a bachelor’s degree in social work.
“I went to work for Pathfinder,” he said. “We provide services for individuals with disabilities. The facility I work at is in Searcy; we have two facilities in Searcy. I worked there for a couple years and got married during that time and we had our first child then I went back to school at Harding while still working and got a master’s in education.”
In 2004, Cooper ran for justice of the peace in District 3 of White County, won that race and served for seven terms.
“That’s was 2005 to 2018, then I ran for state representative in 2018,” he said. “It was an open seat. Joe Farrer was our former state representative and he chose not to run again.”
One of the things Cooper has supported while in office is lower the sales tax on used vehicles.
“The House passed off the House floor a reduction on the sales tax of used vehicles” during last year’s regular season, Cooper said. “We sent that to the Senate and they didn’t pass it so we didn’t get it into law.
“If reelected that is something that I will be definitely working on next session. That’s got widespread support with the citizens in our district and across he state. You can sell a used vehicle five, six times and every single time it’s taxed. Our bill last year would have reduced that amount.”
While he said reducing that tax will be a priority, another thing he mentioned is increasing the homestead property tax credit.
“That is something else we accomplished last session,” Cooper said. “We were able to bump that from $370 to $375, so that’s on people’s property taxes, they don’t have to pay that first $375. A fellow representative, Lanny Fite from Saline County, he is going to file that bill and try to bump that an additional $25 up to $400 so I will definitely be supporting that and be working with him on that.”
Decreasing regulations and red tape is something else Cooper discussed.
“The state agencies have a lot of power and that is something I really noticed when I was first elected,” he said. “We are elected to represent the people and so that authority really needs to be in the hands of the Legislature. We kind of need to restore that check and balance between the Legislature and the bureaucracy, which is under the executive branch.
“I am not attacking anybody or being negative or anything like that. We answer to the people and we are the ones who are getting the phone calls and being asked to explain what’s going on and why is it this way when we didn’t necessarily pass a law that made it that way. It’s an agency rule that the bureaucracy instituted.”
When it comes to community involvement, Cooper said his family is “heavily involved in 4-H.”
“We’ve got two daughters that are 13 [Caitlin] and 8 [Carleigh], so they are 4-H members,” he said. “I was in 4-H from the age of 8 to 19 and participated in all the contests and all the services involved in that. My wife [Melissa] and I are 4-H volunteers.
“I’m on the 4-H steering committee. We meet once a year with the extension agents and kind of give them some input on direction to take 4-H in the county.
Cooper and his wife also home-school their daughters and are involved in two co-operatives; the Growing Minds Co-op in White County and the Cabot Christian Home School Co-op.
Cooper said when it comes to sports and fun things to do, he enjoys hiking, camping, shooting and hunting. “We are big hunters,” he said.
As far as how Cooper has lived in “the same house my entire life,” he said. “My mother passed away in 2001 and my dad remarried a few years later and they built a house on the farm there. So when I got married, Dad just let us keep living in the old house.
“So I’ve lived in the same house my entire life. My family has been in the area for seven generations. We’ve done genealogy, I think it was back in the 1850s. My mom was born in El Paso, Ark. She was born in a house there.”
District 44, according to Cooper, has a lot of smaller, unincorporated communities in it.
“El Paso has a library now. When I was on the [White County] Quorum Court, I helped get a grant to get that library started there,” he said. “Floyd has a community center; that’s something else I helped get a grant for when I was on the Quorum Court. That helps those small unincorporated communities kind of preserve the identity and it gives them a focus in their community. People use those buildings for family reunions, fundraisers and community meetings and this is important that we got this in those rural areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.