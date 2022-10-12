Steve Grappe believes there are several things that need to be fixed “”to make our county better for the working class and the working poor of White County.”
Grappe, who is from Rose Bud, is running as a Democrat in Nov. 8 general election against incumbent Chris Boaz for District 3 justice of the peace.
Grappe, who is chairman of the White County Democrats and Rural Caucus of Arkansas, said he grew up a Republican and had been one most of his life. He said he lines up with Second Amendment rights and concerning immigration, he lines up “pretty conservatively.”
A farmer who owns Forevermost Farms, Grappe grew up in Sherwood. He said his dad “was an Air Force guy” so his family ended up at the Little Rock Air Force Base when he was 2 years old. Grappe graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in 1989 and after that he went to Fayetteville to attend the University of Arkansas, but he decided that was not what he wanted.
“I joined the National Guard and ended up getting called into Desert Storm; was stateside for the whole thing but still got called to active duty for Desert Shield-Desert Storm,” he said, “then ended up going to college at Henderson State in Arkadelphia, just shy of graduation.”
Through the years, Grappe said he has worked with a youth group in Bryant for a couple of years, worked for an engineering firm for a couple of years and then got into retail management that took him out of Arkansas for several years.
“I came back in 2018 to marry a girl [Kelly] I went to high school with, my junior prom date. We didn’t even date in high school, we were just good friends,” Grappe said. “I moved back to Arkansas in 2018. We got married, bought some land right outside of Rose Bud, decided to be a farmer.”His stepdaughter, Grace, is a senior at Rose Bud High School this year.
In deciding to run for justice of the peace, Grappe said he believes that “right now, the way that we are collecting taxes and distributing our tax money within the county is broken.”
“Ninety percent of what they do [at Quorum Court meetings] is move money from here to here, here to here, here to here and the budgets are blown up by the third month of the calendar year because our Quorum Court isn’t actually getting out there and budgeting correctly and then sticking with a budget,” he claimed. “We are almost the mass county in the state, second by just a little bit, and we don’t have enough police coverage to cover our outer banks, outside the city limits, and our kids are getting hurt.
“I just think we need to do something about that and we need to look at the way that we are taxing and creating some new economic tax streams for the county. And I tell you one of them is for alcohol. I think we need to repeal the dry county in White County because the people who are buying alcohol are still buying alcohol, they’re just going over the county line and taking the money out of our county into another county and they are able to tax it. Let’s just keep that money in our own county and tax it and use that money for better teachers.”
He said one item in the county budget “that really makes me mad” is “last year’s budget of $240,000 for public school resource officers. ... It comes out of basically like the sheriff’s budget but they keep denying the Rose Bud School District. The funds have been denied. We have not received any funds within at least six years.”
“I have been talking to the mayor, the School Board, they deny the funds to the Rose Bud School District but they are giving the funds to other school districts,” he claimed. “So let’s think about the simple math in that. That means for me in the Rose Bud School District, my taxes are going to pay for resource officers in other school districts and then we have to take money out of our school district budget and our police budget to pay for our resource officer. So I pay for our resource officers and everybody else’s resource officers.”
He said he believes that it is the JPs’ “job to make sure that that money gets into his district, and he has failed. That’s real money, that’s real taxes. Here’s what it is: It’s $40,000 worth of salary, half of it is covered by the school district, half of it is taken out of the police budget and then you have all of the taxes you have to cover for employment. That’s just the salary, that’s not the benefits or anything else, so it’s costing the school district close to $30,000 and it’s costing the police department close to $30,000 to pay for a resource.”
“That money could be spent on another teacher or raises or another deputy on the street because in Bald Knob they are not having to pay for their school resource officer, the county is paying for it,” he claimed. “It makes me mad. We are giving our money away.”
He said he believes “the far side of the county out where we are” isn’t adequately covered by the White County Sheriff’s Office. “Our sheriff’s coverage is poor because it’s too far away from anything. We need to get a substation or more money spent to get more sheriff deputies out here patrolling.”
Grappe shared a story about his daughter being jumped by a bunch of teenagers who “broke her face, and the deputies’ hands are so tied that they couldn’t even go make contact with the kids that did it, and something has got to be done about that.”
“If that’s how the laws are written, we need to change the laws,” he said. “We are outside the city limits by about 100 yards, literally.”
He said Rose Bud Mayor Shawn Gorham and Rose Bud Police Chief Stephen Schaumleffel are helping him with the case.
School Road in Rose Bud was another issue Grappe brought up. “When’s the last time you drove down School Road after it rained, snowed, sleeted or any type of inclement weather? You cannot go down School Road because of that creek that literally is whitewater rafting and if you try to go across it, it’s going to take you into the creek like a river.
“When it snows and ices, you can’t get down School Road for a week and nothing is being done about it, and then on the outside, if you go out of the backside of it, the road is bad, it’s a big hill. When it’s inclement, if you’re in our part of the county, you can’t get out, you’re stuck. Something needs to be done.”
He said the county’s Democrats running for office is not focused as much on winning as “it’s about fixing these issues. And we’re going to make it a countywide campaign and we’re all going to be unified on this thing. We’re going to run our campaigns together, we’re going to bring these issues to light together.”
“I don’t care if it’s a D or an R by your name,” Grappe said. “I am running for the working class. Everything right now is about corporate tax breaks, it’s time for the middle class to get some representation.”
