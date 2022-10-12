The White County Quorum Court’s work with grants was part of what first got longtime firefighter Chris Boaz interested in running for justice of the peace. Now, he is looking for a third term as the District 3 representative.
“I took Cameron Cooper’s place when he ran for state rep,” said Boaz, who is chief of the El Paso Volunteer Fire Department. “I was intrigued how Quorum Court worked. There was a little bit of stuff they did with the fire service with some grant monies and things of that nature. When we get grants it has to go before the Quorum Court to have an ordinance passed and what have you. I was kind of intrigued by that.
“I kind of told Cameron that I always tried to serve my community the best that I can and I told Cameron, ‘When you decide you’re done running [for JP], I would like to run.’”
The first two times, Boaz ran unopposed. This year, the Republican has a challenger, Democrat Steve Grappe.
“I’m going to try to keep a very clean-cut campaign for sure,” Boaz said.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Oct. 24. It will be held at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road, and Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 pm., except Nov. 7, when it will end at 5 p.m. The hours on the two Saturdays (Oct. 29 and Nov. 5) will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Boaz said he went to high school in the small town of Canton in “kind of northeast Texas.” He graduated in 1997 but before he got out of high school, he started looking at colleges and decided to come back to Arkansas, where he said he is originally from. He spent a year at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, then went to a college in Little Rock that is now closed. He got his associate’s degree in business and went back to doing construction work.
Boaz now works as an emergency medical technician and has been a driver for Angel 1 transport just over two years at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. “I love it,” he said.
He said he’s been married for 20 years to his wife, Rebecca, “a local White County girl” whom they call Becky, and they have two “beautiful children,” an 18-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter who attend Beebe public schools.
When he first started as a justice of the peace, Boaz said he got calls to perform marriages. The last one he did was when his dad got remarried when his mom died. However, between work duties and other responsibilities, Boaz said he just had to be taken off the wedding list.
He said during this time as a justice he has met “some really, really great people in my community and the communities I serve. I’ve always got an ear that is open for somebody to chew on if they got an issue or complaint that they want to bring up. I try to handle it in a timely manner and appropriate to whoever needs it, and it makes me feel good to know I am helping facilitate these people, I try to be the middle man and try to do the job they elected me to do.”
He said issues that residents come to him about are “usually potholes, road issues washouts, people need a courtesy grade. Since I am in the fire service, if somebody has an issue going on with the fire department that they think the Quorum Court needs to handle, I usually get those phone calls.”
Boaz, who said he has been with the El Paso Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years., said there are some roads in his area that need a little bit of work and White County Judge Michael Lincoln “is working feverishly on that. We kind of work hand in hand, but the judge has really stepped up and really helped us on the south end of the county for many, many years.”
“Before Judge Lincoln, we were kind of a forgotten child on that end of the county, and Judge Lincoln has kind of opened his eyes up to that and he really tries to help us out and he is really receptive to if I have somebody call about a road or wherever, I tell him we have this issue going on,” he said. “Most of the time when I call to tell him a concern a citizen has, he’s like, ‘We already know about it and we’re working on it,’ and that’s like ‘cool.’ It makes you feel good.”
