The White County Quorum Court’s work with grants was part of what first got longtime firefighter Chris Boaz interested in running for justice of the peace. Now, he is looking for a third term as the District 3 representative.

“I took Cameron Cooper’s place when he ran for state rep,” said Boaz, who is chief of the El Paso Volunteer Fire Department. “I was intrigued how Quorum Court worked. There was a little bit of stuff they did with the fire service with some grant monies and things of that nature. When we get grants it has to go before the Quorum Court to have an ordinance passed and what have you. I was kind of intrigued by that.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.