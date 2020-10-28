Lana Duncan Clark was born in the district she’s running in for justice of the peace and thinks it’s time for more women to get involved in local, county, state and national government.
A 1979 graduate of Searcy High School, Clark is running as the Democratic challenger for the District 12 position on the White County Quorum, facing incumbent Joel Pritchett, a Republican. Election day voting will be held from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clark, who also attended the former Arkansas College (now Lyon College) in Batesville, said that when she was married she helped her husband run his truck business and raised his two children and her daughter. In 2000, she said her husband died and she had to gather her thoughts and figure out what she wanted to do.
“I ended up working with Arkansas Hospice and I am retired from Arkansas Hospice,” she said.
She added that her parents owned Duncan Chrysler Plymouth/ AMC Jeep in Searcy for 60 years.
Describing District 12, Clark said it covers Woodruff Avenue by Southwest Middle School and she has many old friends that live in the area. It also covers Lambert Terrace, across Ella Street and down Holmes Road past Searcy High School; down Covington Road, then Arkansas 16 and goes down Spring Street. It also covers Skyline Drive and the Western Hills area.
“The subdivisions in my district are the older ones,” she said. “A lot of those people have lived there their whole lives.”
Basically, Clark said she wants input from those in her district and what’s important to them will be important to her.
“I’m not just going to go along to get along with somebody,” Clark said. “Just because nine other men up there think we need to have a new this, that or the other, if my constituents in my area don’t think it’s a good idea then I’m going to vote the way they feel.
“They [the JPs] need to be held accountable up there for what they do. You can’t find a budget for them online, you have to actually go to the courthouse and look it up for yourself. I want to be accessible and open and just be that JP who says [to her constituents], ‘Hey guys, what’s important to you? What do you need from me?’ and be a voice for these folks.”
She described Woodruff Avenue as “a very poor area, 95 percent black, most of them have never lived anywhere else but over there. I just want to be someone that people of all races and creeds can come to and say, ‘Hey, Lana, I think this would be a good idea or I would like to see this done and then talk about it, discuss it and maybe I can talk to some of my other Quorum Court members and this is something we can take care of.”
Clark said she understands if she’s elected, she would “be a newbie.”
“I will be new but I have been involved in politics my whole life,” she said. “There is not one challenge that I’m afraid of. I am not afraid to face anything.”
Clark said her father is Rodger Duncan and her mother is Lee McGill Jones. Her mother lives with her and she said she has kept her in politics her whole life.
“We worked for Bill Clinton when he was governor and she went on to work for him in Washington when he was president,” she said.
Clark has one daughter, Libby, and one granddaughter named Presley who is 11. She also has a brother named Will.
For downtime, Clark said she mostly likes to “just chill” and hang out with Presley, “running her around and doing whatever she’s got going on.”
Clark said she would just be honored to serve her district.
“I think women can bring experience to the table,” she said. “I know if I’m elected I could do a great job. I got a lot of great folks behind me.”
