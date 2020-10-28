Joel Pritchett receives satisfaction as a justice of the peace from being able to support the White County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Operations Center, the Office of Emergency Management and the road department.
Pritchett, a Republican in his sixth year on the White County Quorum Court, is running for re-election in District 12. He is being opposed by Democratic challenger Lana Duncan Clark.
Early voting for Tuesday’s general election continues through Monday at 5 p.m. It is being held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and the final day of early voting starts at 8 a.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. in Searcy, and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
“The budgeting process is one of the main things the legislative body of the Quorum Court does,” Pritchett said. “In essence, we hold the purse strings of the county and the people hold us accountable if we overbudget or spend too much money so we try to stay within our means.”
Pritchett noted that justices serving the rural parts of the county sometimes hear about road issues, such as roads that get washed out.
“There are not a lot of duties being a Searcy justice of the peace,” Pritchett said “because you have the City Council. We do from time to time listen to people who have concerns. If we can’t help them we try to direct them to the city councilmen.”
Pritchett serves on the budget committee of the White County Quorum Court and also serves on the finance committee at West Side Church of Christ. Other involvement for Pritchett includes being a board member for the White River Area Agency on Aging (meals on wheels and home health care providers).
He said he also has been known to preside at weddings. He has been married to his wife, Mona, for 38 years and a resident of Searcy for more than 40 years.
Pritchett is a retired senior auditor for the Arkansas Division of Legislative Audit. He is an accounting graduate of Harding University and served in the U.S. Army from 1968-70.
Pritchett, asked about hobbies, said he is involved in politics, “trying to get pro-life candidates elected and re-elected.”
