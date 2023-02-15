The city of Rose Bud is waiting to start on a disc golf project at the city park until stage and restroom projects are completed, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.

Gorham discussed projects at the park at this week's Rose Bud City Council. The city of Rose Bud was awarded a 50/50 Arkansas Department of Tourism grant for $48,000 in 2021 for improvements to its park, according to Gorham. He said then that water, restrooms and power were the city's biggest reasons why the park hadn't been expanded in years, "and we worked with First Electric last year and got power up there and now we will be able to get the water in there. That's included in our bid; we included the water, so we will now have water up there and the stage will allow us to expand and even do more things up there, so it's pretty exciting."

