The city of Rose Bud is waiting to start on a disc golf project at the city park until stage and restroom projects are completed, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.
Gorham discussed projects at the park at this week's Rose Bud City Council. The city of Rose Bud was awarded a 50/50 Arkansas Department of Tourism grant for $48,000 in 2021 for improvements to its park, according to Gorham. He said then that water, restrooms and power were the city's biggest reasons why the park hadn't been expanded in years, "and we worked with First Electric last year and got power up there and now we will be able to get the water in there. That's included in our bid; we included the water, so we will now have water up there and the stage will allow us to expand and even do more things up there, so it's pretty exciting."
Gorham said in early 2022 that the city was planning to add "new playground equipment, bathrooms, new stage, additional parking" at the park, plant rose bushes. install two fire pits "and we're looking into disc golf."
He said Monday that the city has $20,000 for improvements to the playground equipment. “It is the existing playground equipment that is getting new pieces put on it and replaced. That is not in yet. We did get that ordered to where we could get the pricing locked in but we have not had to pay for it yet and it was four to six weeks [to receive it], I believe, best case is what they told me.”
The expected shipping date for the playground equipment is March 20. Gorham said the playground work would be done right after the stage and restroom work gets done.
Gorham also talked about a ballpark handicapped parking project, which was approved unanimously at the meeting Monday. He said there was a situation last year where a fan was trying to get a child in a wheelchair out of the ballpark in the middle of a storm and slipped and fell.
“We quoted asphalt and we quoted concrete," he said. "Asphalt was a third of the price of concrete so that will be my recommendation.” Gorham said the quote for $11,500 was from CK Ashpalt of Bald Knob and the money would come from $50,000 that has been allocated in street funds. “That still leaves us with nearly $40,000 for paving projects.”
It was also brought up that the basketball surface needs to be shaped up. Gorham said it is very expensive but could be retopped thanks to some sponsorships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.