The city of Pangburn began dirt work on its new volunteer fire station this week and officials hope to have the project completed next spring, according to Mayor Mike Marsh.
“First off, this is just an exciting project!” Marsh said Wednesday as he walked around the lot at Second Street near Skillern Street across from the city park where workers were in the process of readying the land.
“What led up to this is that Danny Baser – his son, Adam Baser, owns the Citgo and the Country Kitchen up here – he approached us about a year and a half ago and donated this piece of property to the city so we could put a fire station on it because we need a fire station. We need extra room.”
He said the city has been trying to get a grant for the work; however, “we hadn’t been successful. But we managed our money pretty well so we’ve just started on our own.”
Marsh said he has applied, though, with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division to Rural Services for a $15,000 matching grant “to help us pay for the building that is going to go on it, but the dirt work, we’re doing it on our own at our own cost.”
Asked how much the donated land might be worth, Fire Chief Donny Gray said, “I’m guessing $25,000-30,000 thousand probably.”
Pangburn has two fire stations currently, one near where the new one will be built and a main station up town.
“The main station has up there so many trucks that they are parked on top of one another and we’re trying to spread them out,” Marsh said. “We need bigger doors. This will probably be our main station once we get it up. It is going to be a big benefit to the fire department and to the city.”
Big doors will be an aspect of the new fire station that Marsh said is real exciting because “we can put anything in it there that we possibly need. They are going to be 14-by-14[-foot] doors. We are planning on four bays and a 60-by-90 building.”
Gray said it is probably going to take another week of dirt work to get it to the proper grade and “then we will have our engineer come in to make sure it is correct because we want to make sure our water doesn’t flood out our city park.”
“We are in the engineering state right now just from the ground level,” he said. “I’ve got an engineer out of Conway drawing up the plans on how to make sure our drainage is proper and all that is to spec, prior to putting up the building or pouring concrete.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Pangburn Maintenance Director Lt. Clint Wilson, Brian Moorehead and Blake Gray, all Pangburn firefighters, were on site doing the dirt work.
Pangburn has 32 active volunteer firefighters, Gray said, but his goal is to have 50 volunteers. “We struggle during the daytime because the majority of our volunteers work during the daytime so a lot of them are out of pocket.”
The third-year chief said, “We are just extremely excited to serve our community and keep growing and keep recruiting new recruits and making the town even stronger in our fire protection.”
From an Insurance Services Office standpoint, Gray said getting the new station going “does help our insurance ratings, depending on what kind of equipment you’ve got, what kind of water flow and making sure that you are testing and training to your minimum requirements. We do hydrogen blowoffs twice a year that we partnered with our water department. We test hoses, we test our ladders, we test our pumps on our engines every year. The goal in 2022 is to have ISO reevaluate our ISO rating to drive our rating down and with that, that actually drives the insurance ratings down for our community.”
Pangburn’s current main station “has been added on to about four times,” Gray said. “We’ve got trucks in there bumper to bumper so depending on what kind of call we go on and what kind of equipment we take, we have got to move equipment out of the way to take the proper equipment. We have got to get ourself out of that situation so our response time is a quicker response time.”
Gray said most of the emergency calls the city receives “are medical calls from having chest pains, bleeding or falls; that’s from our medical responders that we have. From the fire service, it’s vehicle accidents with injuries or grass fires or fully involved structure fires.”
He said Pangburn’s volunteers also stay busy with community involvement. “My volunteers all volunteered for our Fourth of July celebration. We helped deliver food to our community that we prepared for free. Last year, we actually built a porch for one of our elderly citizens.”
For those interested in being a volunteer firefighter, Gray said all they have to do is show interest by coming to him for information and his assistant chief, captains and lieutenant can have them come to a couple of meetings to see if it is something they would enjoy doing.
He said he gets fulfillment from his job by “keeping the community safe and trying to mentor the younger generation.”
More than anything else, Gray stressed how much he and the department appreciates the support of the community. “They have been real helpful and we appreciate all of their support.”
