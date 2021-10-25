The White County Circuit Clerk’s and Recorder’s Offices still keep volumes of paper deeds before 1984, other land records before 1998 and court files before 2010 in their vault, but digital filing has kept them from piling up more “hard copies,” according to Circuit Clerk/Recorder Tami King.
“Actually now all of our records are digital, that are being filed currently,” King told the White County Quorum Court last week. “The older ones we have to keep. We keep all the land records that are in our vault currently. We’re just not adding to them anymore, and same with court, we now don’t keep any hard copies in our court files. We don’t keep a court file at all.”
White County Judge Michael Lincoln had King, Tax Collector Beth Dorton and Tax Assessor Gail Snyder explain their job roles, the amount of employees they have and how their offices run to the Quorum Court at its October meeting.
King, who is retiring at the end of her term next year, said she has nine employees and two departments to go along with her two titles. She addressed White County Circuit Court duties first.
“Right now we are scanning [court documents] into a public Court Connect system,” she said. “All court records can be obtained by the public ... and the particular courts that we have under circuit is civil, criminal, domestic relations and juvenile. And I should say our criminal is different from district court – our criminal is only felony records and district court’s criminal would be misdemeanors.”
Another duty under courts that King talked about was preparing and certifying appeals from circuit court for the Arkansas Court of Appeals. Summoning jurors and administering the oath for qualified jurors are other duties she mentioned. Directing jury instructions and orientation is done three times a year.
“They are four-month-long panels under two of our three judges, [that] would be Judge [Mark] Pate and Judge [Daniel] Brock,” she said. “As of this year, Judge [Craig] Hannah should no longer have any jury trials. Since their caseload has been divided up, he no longer has the 25 percent of civil cases. I think Brock has all of the civil, so we are really only going between two judges for jury trials.
“We also conduct all the clerk’s duties and the jury selection at jury trials, so we attend jury trials until the jury is picked and sworn in and then we are through.”
She also said her office has to record judgments. “when an order comes through [from a judge] ... it gets sent over to the recorder’s office, which are the lands records and those judgments get sent into that office. Also, we conduct foreclosure sales when there is a default in mortgage payments. Those are only what’s called judicial sales. It has to be through the court for us to auction off property.”
The land department, which is through the recorder’s office, is where land titles and lien filings are filed and maintained, King said. Military discharge records is another type of filing that is done, along with notary bonds and security bonds, mineral leases and powers of attorney.
The office has a lot of land title documents, she said, but they most always pertain to some type of lien or are mortgage related. King said this is where title companies come in and search the public records for liens so that they can do “title insurance.”
King said if district court has a judgment ordered, it would be up to the person awarded the judgment to bring it to the recorder’s office to file it. The reason they are brought to the recorder’s office is for the title companies, she said.
