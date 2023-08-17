Digital devices were used to pinpoint that a Judsonia 28-year-old was at the site of a double homicide on Muscadine Lane when it occurred in May, court documents show.

Derek Dewayne Holloway was charged in July in the deaths of Christopher and Kristalee Durham at a residence north of Searcy. Holloway, who remains in the White County Detention Center on no bond, is facing two counts of class Y felony capital murder, class C felony theft of property and class D felony tampering with physical evidence. The warrant was issued July 24 at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and served to Holloway in jail.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

