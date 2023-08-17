Digital devices were used to pinpoint that a Judsonia 28-year-old was at the site of a double homicide on Muscadine Lane when it occurred in May, court documents show.
Derek Dewayne Holloway was charged in July in the deaths of Christopher and Kristalee Durham at a residence north of Searcy. Holloway, who remains in the White County Detention Center on no bond, is facing two counts of class Y felony capital murder, class C felony theft of property and class D felony tampering with physical evidence. The warrant was issued July 24 at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and served to Holloway in jail.
An affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff’s Office revealed more details of the crime, including “both digital device sourced location history data and cellular technology evidence ... obtained through search warrants” showed Holloway’s presence.
Holloway also was connected to the murders by “both blood and DNA evidence,” Biviano wrote, that was collected after the White County 911 Operations Center received a call May 2 at 8:13 a.m. from the mother of Kristalee Durham, saying that her daughter and son-in-law, Christopher Durham, “were discovered to be unresponsive inside a shop building on their property at 120 Muscadine Lane.”
Their deaths “as the result of suspicious circumstances” were confirmed by deputies. Christopher Durham, 46, died “from a single gunshot wound” while Kristalee Durham, 34, was killed by “blunt-force trauma,” Biviano wrote. Sheriff Phillip Miller previously said that the victims were last seen alive a little after 10 p.m. May 1.
As also has been previously reported, a white 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen and found abandoned May 5 in Faulkner County. “It was found to be damaged in a manner consistent with attempts to conceal its identification,” Biviano wrote.
Holloway, a parole absconder, was arrested five days later in Faulkner County on unrelated charges by officers with the Arkansas Department of Correction. He reportedly was located “in the same approximate area where the Durhams’ vehicle was recovered.”
According to the affidavit, Holloway was interviewed by investigators after his arrest and “provided a brief statement regarding this incident.”
“The detectives continued to work on this case since it was originally reported,” Sheriff Phillip Miller told The Daily Citizen in late July. “This case is going to be built on the forensic evidence that can be presented in court. Because of their training and dedication to what they do, they were able to recover forensic evidence that has got us to this point.”
Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said that “a large quantity of physical evidence was collected and sent” to the Arkansas Crime Lab during the investigation.
The charges against Holloway in the Faulkner County arrest were class D felony aggravated assault, four counts of class B felony second-degree discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, class B felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief related to a shots-fired call April 10 on Rocky Point Road in the Judsonia area.
Holloway is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. in both cases.
Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.