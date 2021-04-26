Diamond grinding on 67/167

Ryan Smith of Sedalia, Mo., an employee of Emery Sapp and Sons, operates a diamond grinder Thursday morning, the last day of grinding work on U.S. Highway 67 / 167 in the Searcy area. Smith said there are less than 100 diamond grinders in the nation. He said the grinding heads weigh from 4,500 to 5,000 pounds each with about 250 blades on them. Arkansas Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Casey Chastain said the grinding work, which is used to make the road ride smoother, will continue in the Beebe area. Chastain said for the project that has been going on since last summer, there were a lot of places on the road that had broken slabs, which are being repaired before the diamond grinding work. The joints will be resealed after the grinding work is done, he said. “They have to come in with saws to re-saw all these joints to clean them up and get the old material out. Then we reseal all of these joints and then after that we are going to redo these old shoulders next year.”

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

