A gambling operation in a Beebe gas station that was busted Monday “temporarily” stopped its cash payouts after an El Paso gambling operation was busted in September by the White County Sheriff’s Office, but resumed after about a week, according to an affidavit obtained through a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Beebe police served a search and seizure warrant at the VP Racing Fuels, 2015 W. DeWitt Henry Drive, and removed three electronic gambling machines. The station’s owner, Abdul Tawab, also was cited for being in violation of Beebe Ordinance 2010-4 that deals with sale of drug paraphernalia but was not arrested.
Capt. Barron Dickson said the evidence will be processed and then a file will be handed over to the prosecutor. With the holidays near, he said it would probably be a while before that file gets turned over.
The business, which has been found to have a current business license with the city contrary to previous information provided to The Daily Citizen, is listed in the warrant as K&T Racing Quik Mart Inc. The information obtained in the FOIA stated that there was believed to be concealed certain property on the premises, including “electronic and/or manual gaming machines, video poker machines, slot machines (video or other), amusement machines and if any other device for which a person may risk or ‘bet’ money in a manner prohibited by law.”
The list also mentioned money that was obtained “through the utilization of gaming devices or otherwise generated through or in conjunction with illegal gambling; including lockboxes, safes, registers and other containers that could hold currency.”
Books, records, receipts, ledgers, computers, computer equipment, business records, notes, employee files/records, schedules and other accounting or tax records were also mentioned. Personal banking records, wire transfer records, deposit slips and canceled checks, address books and any other documentation that evidenced “the obtaining, secreting, transfer and/or concealment of assets and money” was referenced.
The lengthy list of things police were interested in included cell phones and electronic devices that were used in regard to “the operation of a gambling house.” Flash memory and hard drive memory, external hard drives, thumb drives, CDs or other storage devices made the list, too, as well as digital video recorders and security cameras.
Under the “facts tending to establish the foregoing grounds for the issuance of a search warrant,” the following points were included:
Dickson wrote that he was contacted by a woman who reported that her husband had spent his entire paycheck gambling at the gas station. Dickson wrote that the woman told him that VP Racing Fuels paid out cash for winnings and she wanted an investigation into the “illegal activities.”
A confidential source met with Beebe police Dec. 7 in regard to this investigation. The source reported that VP Racing Fuels paid out cash “to certain customers” who were required to have a white-colored VP card. Although the cash payouts were halted after the El Paso bust, the source said certain customers were given white VP cards and allowed to resume “cash winnings” after about a week. The source said when anyone wins more than $300, VP Racing takes 25 percent of the winnings if the person wants to be paid in cash.
Earlier this month, Beebe police provided the confidential source with $100 of Beebe narcotic funds for the purpose of gambling at the store. The source was given a recording device. Beebe police officers dropped the source off at the store, where he spent about 57 minutes and then left with what was thought to be $95 in cash.
During the debriefing, the source said that he went inside the store and approached the cash register and got change for the $100, breaking it into five $20s. The machine did not accept one of the bills, so he put $80 into the machine and cashed out with the machine owing him $75. He said he went to the cashier and a receipt was printed out and he was given $75. It was believed that one of the $20 bills was a counterfeit.
Officer Josh Matthews went to a different gas station to have the bill checked and it was found to be counterfeit.When the money was submitted into evidence, the counterfeit bill was packaged separately to be sent to the Secret Service at the conclusion of the investigation.
On another day this month, the confidential source was given $20 of Beebe narcotic funds for gambling at the store. The source was also given a recording device and told to start the device before getting out of an undercover police vehicle. He was told to stay in the store for less than 20 minutes to make sure that the camera battery lasted during the process. The source stayed in the store for 10 minutes and came out with $100.
During the debriefing, the source said he put the $20 into one of the machines and started playing. He reported that he got up to $120 and continued to play until the amount went down to $100 and he decided to cash out. He went to the cash register and the cashier printed a ticket and provided the source with $100 in cash.
The next trip in December, the source was provided $40 of Beebe narcotic funds for the purpose of gambling at the store. Again, he was given a recording device and told to stay in store for less than 20 minutes. He wound up staying for 11 minutes and said he exited the store with $50.
During the debriefing, he said he went inside the store and put $40 into a machine and began t oplay. He was up to $70 and continued playing until the amount dropped to $50, at which time he decided to cash out. Then, the source went to the cashier, who he identified as the manager, printed the ticket and was provided $50.
The source said he began to engage the cashier/manager in a conversation about the gambling and she motioned for him to be quiet. The source noted that each time he had been paid, including this time, the cashier got the money from a cash register.
The search warrant was issued Monday at 7:52 a.m. by White County District Judge Mark Derrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.