A Bald Knob 24-year-old officially has been charged with capital murder and attempted murder in the stabbing death of his mother and stabbing of his father, with a few more details of the crime released in court filings.
A warrant was issued for Jacob Seth Varnell on Aug. 17 at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the two class Y felony charges. He is being held in the White County Detention Center on no bond and is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff’s Office, it was Varnell’s father, 63-year-old William Varnell, who called 911 Aug. 6, saying that he had been “severely injured” and his wife, Pamela Varnell, 65, was dead after being attacked by their son in their residence on Wallace Road. After the attack, Jacob Varnell reportedly left the residence in a pickup owned by the Varnells.
When deputies arrived, they found William Varnell with “multiple stab wounds,” but he “was still conscious.” Pamela Varnell had died “as a result of apparent stab wounds and cuts.” William Varnell again identified his son as being “responsible for the attack,” giving a statement to deputies.
According to Detective Lt. Chancey Warden, the deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. William Varnell was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center then transferred to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center. He was listed in very serious condition Aug. 9, but has since been released, according to sources.
Warden wrote in the Aug. 7 news release that statements of witnesses and evidence collected at the scene were used to develop Jacob Varnell as the suspect.
With the assistance of Bald Knob police officers, Jacob Varnell was found at a residence on Arkansas Highway 258 and arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.