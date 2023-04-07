Being a “conduit that matches donors directly to foster and adoptive families” is the goal of the Imagine and Believe Foundation, according to the nonprofit’s president, Christine Walker.
The foundation held a “Dessert Auction Extravaganza” on Thursday night at the Searcy Country Club to help with its efforts to “support foster and adoptive parents.”
“We give them free diapers, clothing, shoes, household items; just whatever we can do to get donations, we pass on to them,” Walker said. “... We have been serving foster and adoptive families for 14 years.”
Walker said the group has been using the Imagine and Believe name for about five years, but before that it was the “Searcy Living Foster Care Boutique” and “we just gave away clothes out of our office. But we’re a nonprofit now and that’s what we do.”
The nonprofit has a 7,000-square foot resource center at 1308 S. Benton St. where it provides for the families.
Walker said this is the third time for the dessert auction to be held. “We did miss a year because of COVID.”
Lany Manry was featured in the program that everyone got during check-in. She said that many have called her “Mom.” She has four biological children, one stepson and 11 adopted children. Currently, she wrote, she has six adopted children at home with her three foster children.
Manry and her husband started their foster parent journey 24 years ago.
“He died five years ago and I am trying to finish this adventure without him,” Manry said. “Imagine and Believe has been super supportive by providing clothing, shoes, cleaning and hygiene supplies. They connect me with trainings and emotional support. Imagine and Believe does more than supply items, they ministry the whole body.”
