Being a “conduit that matches donors directly to foster and adoptive families” is the goal of the Imagine and Believe Foundation, according to the nonprofit’s president, Christine Walker.

The foundation held a “Dessert Auction Extravaganza” on Thursday night at the Searcy Country Club to help with its efforts to “support foster and adoptive parents.”

