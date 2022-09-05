According to Lt. Scott Seiders, Public information Officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5 p.m. om Sept.2, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown, spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river. “The fisherman marked the location and contacted the White County Sheriff’s Office,” Seiders. “Deputies from the White County Dive team responded and they met the fisherman in Georgetown and searched the area indicated.”

Seiders said the deputies were unable to locate the body and ended the search after dark. He said the search was renewed the next morning Sept. 3 and at 11:45 a.m., the body of the deceased person was located about two river miles below the Georgetown boat launch, where the current had pushed the deceased against an exposed tree branch in the river. Seiders said the deputies retrieved the body and they brought it to the boat ramp for transport by the White County Coroner’s Office.

