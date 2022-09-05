According to Lt. Scott Seiders, Public information Officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5 p.m. om Sept.2, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown, spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river. “The fisherman marked the location and contacted the White County Sheriff’s Office,” Seiders. “Deputies from the White County Dive team responded and they met the fisherman in Georgetown and searched the area indicated.”
Seiders said the deputies were unable to locate the body and ended the search after dark. He said the search was renewed the next morning Sept. 3 and at 11:45 a.m., the body of the deceased person was located about two river miles below the Georgetown boat launch, where the current had pushed the deceased against an exposed tree branch in the river. Seiders said the deputies retrieved the body and they brought it to the boat ramp for transport by the White County Coroner’s Office.
The body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock for identification. White County Sheriff Miller states that “We do no want to rush to conclusions and so we await the results of the identification from the crime lab before closing any missing persons case, but we suspect the recovered to be Mr. [Darren] Bright. The deceased was wearing blue jeans, black suspenders and a camo shirt, which is clothing Mr. Bright was last seen in.”
On August 1, the WCSO posted a release on their Facebook page concerning a July 26 report of a missing Pleasant Plains man, 62-year-old Darren Bright, 62. He was reported missing by his family and was last seen on July 14 as he left his home.
On July 28, Bright’s vehicle, a brown 2005 Ford pickup, was located near a boat ramp off Mallard Pond Road on the Henry Gray Wildlife Management in Bald Knob. Search efforts were conducted on this land and on the river by the WCSO, the office’s Dive Team and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission but Bright was unable to be located. He was described as being 5’9, weighing 155 pounds, having grey hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflaged shirt, camo ball cap, black suspenders and black tennis shoes.
