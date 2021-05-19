In light of the Interstate-40 bridge connecting Arkansas to Tennessee being closed for repair because of a major crack, County Judge Michael Lincoln explained to the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday night that the county’s bridges are “always” being inspected.
“They are always doing inspections,” Lincoln said. “I am thinking they get inspected yearly ... at least yearly, if not twice yearly.”
He said the Arkansas Department of Transportation does the inspections on the county’s bridges. “We pay ARDOT’s team.”
On Monday, Department of Transportation officials said that the inspector who failed twice to report the crack on the I-40 bridge had been fired. The bridge was closed May 11 and repairs on it are expected to start this week.
“From our investigation we have determined that the same employee who conducted the inspection in both 2019 and 2020 failed to carry out his responsibilities correctly,” department Director Lorie Tudor said. “This is unacceptable.”
Lincoln said White County has more than 100 bridges and if one “goes out, you are looking at six to eight weeks.”
“A road, you’re looking at repairing that within days,” he said. “Road repair is at a certain cost. Bridge repair is probably 10 times the cost, so you can’t talk about roads without talking about bridges.”
Lincoln said White County has replaced a lot of bridges over the years.
“We probably replace two or three bridges a year that are older or maybe they [county roads] have culverts in them and it would be better for a bridge,” he said. “We are always doing bridge projects in White County.”
“We got the bridge on Nicholson Road being replaced now,” Lincoln said, adding that hopefully it can be opened up in a couple of weeks. Another upcoming bridge project is on Dogwood Church Road in Griffithville.
He said the lifespan of a bridge varies depending on “the type of construction, the weight , the type of vehicles that travel the road.”
“When we replace the bridge, we replace it with I beams and concrete, new concrete footings, so we pretty well redo the whole thing,” Lincoln said. “Some of our bridges wind up having a 32-inch I beam.”
A lot of times, beams for the bridges in White County come off bridges the state is replacing, Lincoln said. “And he [the builder] gets them inspected and rated and they are still good. A lot of our little 60-foot, 24-foot-wide county bridges have these 32-inch I beams.”
Lincoln said there is no telling what it will cost to fix the I-40 bridge. “Hopefully the study doesn’t come back that the old [I-55] bridge has problems, too.”
The inspection of the I-55 bridge started Tuesday. Inspectors used drones to make sure it was sound structurally.
“It’s not cheap,” Lincoln said. “The inspections and the engineering has to go in with these major bridges and it’s pretty expensive.”
He said he has had his own old bridge crossing the Little Red River between Judsonia and Kensett to deal with in the time that he’s been county judge.
“It’s a historical bridge so I can’t tear it down because it’s on the historical register,” he said. “I have actually talked to some of our Washington representatives about trying to get some federal funds to put a new bridge beside it because that’s kind of a connection between Judsonia and Kensett. It’s not a major connection, but if we lose that connection it just means people have to drive further to get from one place or another.
“When I first got elected, they shut that bridge down in my first six months of being the newly elected judge. It took me about two or three years to get the funding to get it back open. I think I was running for my third term and I finally got it opened.”
