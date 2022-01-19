White County topped 2,000 active COVID-19 cases this week, reaching a new high Wednesday.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,177 active cases in White County on Wednesday. Active case numbers during the spike fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant have far exceeded previously recorded peaks in the county, which were 896 in August during the delta surge and 857 last January with the original strain.
According to Dr. Jennifer Dilliaha, director of immunizations for the Department of Health, the department “will be assessing this week” when the omicron variant will peak in the state.
“It has started to peak in some states that were hit with omicron before us so that gives us a general idea,” Dillaha said. “We are thinking we might not peak for a couple of weeks.”
What comes after that with COVID-19 is unknown. Dillaha said she is not aware right now of any other new variant or variants on the horizon.
“Of course, we sequence all of the samples, so if there is a new variant that shows up, we will know it,” she said. “We are not just looking for omicron. When you do the sequence, it could be a different one.”
However, she said that it takes a while to get the results and now they are a couple of weeks behind. She said, though, for something like omicron, just showing that it’s present basically is sufficient.
“We don’t have to show how many cases there are. We just have to know what is circulating,” Dillaha said. “You have to keep in mind that results are from samples from two weeks ago or more.”
The best thing Arkansans can do both for protection against omicron and whatever comes next is get vaccinated or get a booster if they’ve been vaccinated, Dillaha said.
“Last week, we ran the numbers for cases, hospitalizations and deaths since Dec. 1,” she said. Those who are not fully vaccinated made up 63 percent of the cases. Those “fully vaccinated but not boosted” accounted for 34.7 percent. “And then the people who are fully vaccinated and boosted for cases since Dec. 1 are 2.3 percent, so getting a boost dose is really important.”
The percentage was even higher concerning hospitalizations for those not fully vaccinated, she said, at 70 percent since Dec. 1. Those fully vaccinated but not boosted made up 28 percent and those fully vaccinated and boosted were 2 percent. On Wednesday, Arkansas reached a record high for hospitalization, with 67 new one reported, bringing the total to 1,487.
“For the deaths, it was 78 percent for people who were not fully vaccinated, 20.5 percent for those who were fully vaccinated but not boosted and 1.5 percent for people who were fully vaccinated and boosted,” Dillaha said. Fifteen new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.
According to Department of Health numbers, 53.8 percent of Arkansas 12 and up were fully immunized as of Wednesday morning and 13.1 percent are partially vaccinated. The number who have received a third dose was 494,122.
In White County, 40.8 percent of those 5 and over had been fully immunized and 6.5 percent was partially immunized.
“I would like to see a higher percentage of people getting boosted,” Dillaha said. “I think that would really help people avoid infection and stay out of the hospital.”
Even though the omicron variant is believed by health officials to cause less-severe disease on average, COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March because of how transmissible it has been.
Dillaha said there also are a couple of concerns that health officials are seeing with children, including “an increased incidence of new diagnosis of diabetes after kids have had COVID.”
“That’s been reported in the medical literature, plus we have good evidence that getting vaccinated is protective against getting MISC, which is the multi-inflammatory syndrome in children,” she said. “So those two things can have serious health consequences for children, so we are strongly encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.
“We do not yet know the long-term effects of getting infected with the omicron variant, but we know that the virus can have serious long term consequences so we can avoid the infection that is important, especially right now when we have very few treatment options available to us due to the scarcity of treatment resources.”
She said the best treatment right now is monoclonal antibodies, but they are in short supply since “Sotrovimab is the one monoclonal antibody that works against omicron, and, of course, we’re having this huge nationwide surge.”
Dillaha explained that monoclonal antibodies are a pharmaceutical product and the health department has the job of distributing them around the state to locations that are using them. “So our state gets a certain allocation of the monoclonal antibody that works and then we distribute it around, so you know it’s just a drop in the bucket in terms of what we need.”
With the limited supply, she said the monoclonal antibody treatment is “given to people who are immuno-compromised and not expected to mount an immune response if they get infected or not expected to mount an immune response to a vaccine.”
She said the reason only Sotromivab works against omicron is “because omicron has so many more sequences in mutations” than delta, “changes in the genetic sequence, which changes the protein structure.”
“The monoclonal antibodies attach to certain protein structures on the virus, so if that protein structure has changed, that antibody might not stick to it,” Dillaha said.
She said while the idea with the monoclonal antibodies is to use them to keep those infected out of the hospital, “sometimes that’s not enough and some people may end up in the hospital and some of them may die.” She said she has not seen statistics on the number of patients who have died after receiving monoclonal antibodies, but she hasn’t heard of anyone dying because of them.
In addition to the monoclonal antibodies treatment, Dillaha said there are two oral medications that are being used for treatment.
“The one that is preferred is Paxlovid, and it also is in short supply,” she said. “It is an anti-viral medication, an oral one, and then there’s Molnupiravir, and it’s more available. It doesn’t work as well as Paxlovid, but there are more doses available.”
Dillaha also recommends because it is flu season that those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or are going to get it, also receive the flu vaccine.
She said so far the state has seen more of a normal flu season, but “what you have to keep in mind is flu cases are not reportable. We don’t collect data on so many people are diagnosed with flu. We do collect data on how many people are in the hospital with the flu and how many people die from the flu.”
“The way we kind of keep a feel on how much flu is out there is that we have health-care providers that – not all of them, but some of them – have agreed to submit data to us that gives us an estimate of flu,” Dillaha said. “We are increasing and we likely will continue to increase. We usually peak in about January or February, so we encourage people to go ahead and get their flu vaccine if they haven’t already, and you can get a COVID vaccine and a flu vaccine on the same visit.”
