Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Chris Jones took a walk in Searcy with about 60 supporters Monday evening.
Jones’ supporters met him at the White County Courthouse and walked with him around the courthouse square and down Race Avenue as part of his statewide “Walk A Mile in Your Shoes” tour. He is facing Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., along with several write-in independents, in the Nov. 8 general election to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited.
Meeting with The Daily Citizen outside the courthouse shortly before the walk, Jones said, “I love coming here, and what I love about Searcy and White County in general is that people across the spectrum are coming together.”
“I have talked to them about PB and J,” which are his platforms of preschool for all families, broadband for every home and an economic development focus of creating high-wage jobs, Jones said. “It’s clear that there is a big need for strong education across the board. Infrastructure, in particular with broadband, is what I’m hearing across the board, and when I look around and see all the small businesses starting to thrive, I get excited about that.”
Jones was born and raised in Pine Bluff and said his family has been in Arkansas more than 200 years. He said he was “inspired” to run for governor when he “bumped into [former Arkansas Gov. and President] Bill Clinton when I was 8 years old.”
“It was at the mall in Little Rock and we talked for like I don’t know how long, but I asked my dad what he did as governor. I said, ‘What does a governor do?’ And when we looked it up in the Encyclopedia Britannica, I found out that a governor can solve problems and make a difference in lives,” Jones said. “So since 8 that has been the journey of my life.”
He said he is visiting all 75 counties in Arkansas to meet people and deliver his message.
On his education platform, Jones said all children in Arkansas should have access to a high-quality preschool in their community, where he says that can get the foundation they need to start school.
As far as grade-level reading, Jones said he supports passing a comprehensive state law that will put intervention measures in place to keep kids on track when it comes to their education. He said he is also big on technical and trade school for Arkansans.
Community colleges are another of his focal points. “We need to elevate the community college system to provide low- to-no cost degrees and opportunities that will create a competitive, highly skilled Arkansas workforce,” Jones said.
He said he is for a promise to “protect teacher pay, resources and retirement.
Jones earned bachelor’s degrees in physics and math from Morehouse College then went to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned master’s degrees in nuclear engineering and technology and policy and his doctorate in urban studies and planning.
He was the executive director and lead maker of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, a nonprofit that says it is dedicated to inspiring creatives, supporting makers and advancing infrastructure for entrepreneurs for Arkansas and regional. He has spent his career promoting science, engineering, equity and inclusion.
Jones called the crowd that turned out to see him in Searcy “phenomenal.”
“I love the smiles on your faces, the weather is perfect and it’s a big crowd for my mile walk,” he said. “Thank you all for coming out. Thank you for believing in Arkansas. Thank you for standing on the foundation of faith, hope and hard work, which is what we are standing on.
“In this walk, it’s about us. I will stop and answer questions but the best part of these walks is you all walk with someone you don’t know and have a conversation with your neighbor, ask them what motivates them, what they are concerned about, how you can help them, how they can help you. After all the walks that we’ve done, that has been the richest part of it, when they finish the walk and say, ‘Wow! I learned something about my neighbor that I didn’t know. We found a connection we didn’t realize that we had.’ To me, that is how we stand on the foundation of faith, hope and hard work, so I’m excited.”
