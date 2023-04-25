According to McCoy, White County’s hot check fund has been declining over the years, but showed an increase this past year, according to 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy.

“I’m not sure why that is,” McCoy told the White County Quorum Court last week. “We’re very happy about that. I don’t expect it to jump dramatically, certainly not anything like it was 20 years ago when I first started over here at the prosecutor’s office.”

