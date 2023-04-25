According to McCoy, White County’s hot check fund has been declining over the years, but showed an increase this past year, according to 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy.
“I’m not sure why that is,” McCoy told the White County Quorum Court last week. “We’re very happy about that. I don’t expect it to jump dramatically, certainly not anything like it was 20 years ago when I first started over here at the prosecutor’s office.”
A recent gobankingrates.com survey showed that no checks had been written by 45 percent of Americans in the last year, while 15 percent wrote “a few checks a month, 12 percent wrote less than six checks, 23 percent wrote a check once a month and 5 percent wrote more than 12 checks.”
In addition to more use of credit/debit cards, increased use of electronic payments and payment apps is often credited for the decline in check usage. In 2022, debit surpassed credit as “consumers’ most preferred payment card,” according to spglobal.com.
McCoy brought up hot checks in addressing the court on fee accounts required by Arkansas Legislative Audit. “It looks like in the calendar year of 2022, we had $3,958.76 deposited into our PA [Prosecuting Attorney] Fee account and expenses of $2,357.55 that were deducted from that.”
She said all the money that goes into the fee account is from the hot check fund – hot checks that are either collected by her office or by the courts.
The expenses that were laid out included gas expenses for McCoy for her office car. She said this will be changing since she will be able to use the road department’s gas pumps. “So we won’t be having that expense come out of our fee account,” she said.
