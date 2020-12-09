Cases
15,337,091 in United States (68,762,897 worldwide)
Deaths
288,022 in United States (1,565,945 worldwide)
Arkansas
174,325 cumulative cases, 2,752 deaths; 3,343 cases in White County, including 298 active, and 60 deaths as of 5 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: John Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
