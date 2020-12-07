Cases
14,923,247 in United States (67,516,683 worldwide)
Deaths
283,568 in United States (1,543,027 worldwide)
Arkansas
172,042 cumulative cases, 2,713 deaths; 3,306 cases in White County, including 293 active, and 57 deaths as of 6 p.m. Monday
Sources: John Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
