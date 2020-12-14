Cases
16,425,955 in United States (72,690,902 worldwide)
Deaths
300,456 in United States (1,619,389 worldwide)
Arkansas
185,792 cumulative cases, 2,945 deaths; 3,560 cases in White County, including 389 active, and 63 deaths as of 6 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
