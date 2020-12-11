Cases

15,792,384 in United States (70,074,860 worldwide)

Deaths

294,320 in United States (1,590,998 worldwide)

Arkansas

181,624 cumulative cases, 2,875 deaths; 3,458 cases in White County, including 334 active, and 62 deaths as of 6 p.m. Friday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

