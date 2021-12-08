Cases
49,498,936 in United States (267,692,393 worldwide)
Deaths
792,883 in United States (5,277,841 worldwide)
Arkansas
535,450 cumulative cases, 8,796 deaths; 14,130 cases in White County, including 269 active, and 207 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesdayday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
