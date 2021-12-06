Cases
49,201,908 in United States (266,295,688 worldwide)
Deaths
789,071 in United States (5,260,627 worldwide)
Arkansas
533,658 cumulative cases, 8,752 deaths; 14,047 cases in White County, including 228 active, and 206 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Schools
Searcy (20 active, 289 cumulative); White County Central (10 active, 88 cumulative); Beebe (9 active, 184 cumulative); Bald Knob (7 active, 70 cumulative); Harding University (5 active, 222 cumulative) as of Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.