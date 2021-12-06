Cases

49,201,908 in United States (266,295,688 worldwide)

Deaths

789,071 in United States (5,260,627 worldwide)

Arkansas

533,658 cumulative cases, 8,752 deaths; 14,047 cases in White County, including 228 active, and 206 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Schools

Searcy (20 active, 289 cumulative); White County Central (10 active, 88 cumulative); Beebe (9 active, 184 cumulative); Bald Knob (7 active, 70 cumulative); Harding University (5 active, 222 cumulative) as of Monday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

