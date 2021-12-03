Cases
48,918,222 in United States (264,709,360 worldwide)
Deaths
786,898 in United States (5,240,453 worldwide)
Arkansas
532,168 cumulative cases, 8,699 deaths; 13,993 cases in White County, including 229 active, and 206 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (20 active, 282 cumulative); White County Central (14 active, 87 cumulative); Beebe (6 active, 178 cumulative) as of Friday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
