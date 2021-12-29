COVID-19 statistics

Cases

53,403,250 in United States (284,175,590 worldwide)

Deaths

821,935 in United States (5,419,886 worldwide)

Arkansas

557,551 cumulative cases, 9,113 deaths; 14,577 cases in White County, including 239 active, and 210 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health

