COVID-19 statistics

Cases

52,473,871 in United States (280,768,392 worldwide)

Deaths

817,043 in United States (5,404,329 worldwide)

Arkansas

551,394 cumulative cases, 9,081 deaths; 14,509 cases in White County, including 206 active, and 209 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health

