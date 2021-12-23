COVID-19 statistics
Cases
51,694,798 in United States (277,826,196 worldwide)
Deaths
812,796 in United States (5,382,591 worldwide)
Arkansas
547,248 cumulative cases, 9,020 deaths; 14,460 cases in White County, including 250 active, and 209 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
