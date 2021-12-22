COVID-19 statistics
Cases
51,452,831 in United States (276,879,062 worldwide)
Deaths
811,073 in United States (5,374,615 worldwide)
Arkansas
545,934 cumulative cases, 9,007 deaths; 14,438 cases in White County, including 246 active, and 209 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Searcy (26 active, 330 cumulative); Beebe (9 active, 203 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
