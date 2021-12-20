COVID-19 statistics
Cases
51,016,871 in United States (275,228,792 worldwide)
Deaths
807,396 in United States (5,359,185 worldwide)
Arkansas
544,082 cumulative cases, 8,982 deaths; 14,400 cases in White County, including 244 active, and 209 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
