COVID-19 statistics
Cases
50,608,094 in United States (273,518,677 worldwide)
Deaths
805,076 in United States (5,343,067 worldwide)
Arkansas
542,426 cumulative cases, 8,930 deaths; 14,317 cases in White County, including 233 active, and 208 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (31 active, 318 cumulative); Beebe (11 cumulative, 198 cumulative); White County Central (6 active, 95 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.