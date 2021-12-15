COVID-19 statistics
Cases
50,341,524 in United States (272,052,317 worldwide)
Deaths
802,014 in United States (5,327,641 worldwide)
Arkansas
540,510 cumulative cases, 8,901 deaths; 14,267 cases in White County, including 242 active, and 208 deaths as of 4 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Searcy (29 active, 310 cumulative); Beebe (14 active, 196 cumulative); White County Central (7 active, 94 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.