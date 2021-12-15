COVID-19 statistics

Cases

50,341,524 in United States (272,052,317 worldwide)

Deaths

802,014 in United States (5,327,641 worldwide)

Arkansas

540,510 cumulative cases, 8,901 deaths; 14,267 cases in White County, including 242 active, and 208 deaths as of 4 p.m. Wednesday

Schools

Searcy (29 active, 310 cumulative); Beebe (14 active, 196 cumulative); White County Central (7 active, 94 cumulative) in Monday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.