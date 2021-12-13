Cases
50,029,005 in United States (270,604,255 worldwide)
Deaths
797,981 in United States (5,310,477 worldwide)
Arkansas
538,701 cumulative cases, 8,865 deaths; 14,218 cases in White County, including 245 active, and 208 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.