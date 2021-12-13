Cases

50,029,005 in United States (270,604,255 worldwide)

Deaths

797,981 in United States (5,310,477 worldwide)

Arkansas

538,701 cumulative cases, 8,865 deaths; 14,218 cases in White County, including 245 active, and 208 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

