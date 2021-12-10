COVID-19 statistics
Cases
49,775,621 in United States (269,006,660 worldwide)
Deaths
796,215 in United States (5,295,885 worldwide)
Arkansas
537,461 cumulative cases, 8,831 deaths; 14,175 cases in White County, including 278 active, and 207 deaths as of 4 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (30 active, 303 cumulative); Beebe (16 active, 193 cumulative); White County Central (12 active, 93 cumulative); Harding University (7 active, 225 cumulative); Bald Knob (5 active, 70 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
