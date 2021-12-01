Cases

48,619,375 in United States (263,291,629 worldwide)

Deaths

780,989 in United States (5,221,566 worldwide)

Arkansas

529,768 cumulative cases, 8,687 deaths; 13,925 cases in White County, including 214 active, and 206 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Schools

Searcy (14 active, 270 cumulative); Bradford (8 active, 63 cumulative); White County Central (8 active, 79 cumulative); Bald Knob (7 active, 64 cumulative) as of Monday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.