Cases
48,619,375 in United States (263,291,629 worldwide)
Deaths
780,989 in United States (5,221,566 worldwide)
Arkansas
529,768 cumulative cases, 8,687 deaths; 13,925 cases in White County, including 214 active, and 206 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Searcy (14 active, 270 cumulative); Bradford (8 active, 63 cumulative); White County Central (8 active, 79 cumulative); Bald Knob (7 active, 64 cumulative) as of Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
