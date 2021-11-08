White County has topped 200 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The Health Department numbers from this weekend showed the county with 201 deaths related to the virus. Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said the number of deaths expected from the coronavirus was in that range.
“We were prepared kind of within that range of 44 to 213,” Lochala said. “The initial version of COVID had an infection rate that was closer to influenza. The delta variant was and is substantially more contagious.”
While COVID-19 began spreading worldwide in early 2020, the delta variant of the virus took off in Arkansas entering the summer. Lochala said it has been settling down, though, with only two White County Medical Center patients with it at the time he talked to The Daily Citizen on Friday.”
“Because it is contagious like chicken pox when we were kids – if you remember how incredibly contagious chicken pox was – the delta variant is similar to chicken pox in its contagiousness – because it is so contagious, the majority of White County seems to have either gotten the vaccine or the virus or both,” he said.
Lochala said from the hospital’s standpoint, the decline in COVID cases “is a relief to all our of our teammates here, but like those hospitals in Arkansas, we want to do the best we can for our patients. ... We look forward to the day when there is no COVID in our hospital. We can’t wait to see that day.”
“It’s almost like people are breathing a little easier just not having what seems like almost everybody in the hospital with COVID, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t focused on those two people that are here,” he said. “We want to do our very best for them and give them their best opportunity to get better.”
According to the Department of Health, 1,409,098 Arkansans 12 and older (55.1 percent) have been fully vaccinated and another 291,894 (11.4 percent) have been partially immunized.
Pediatric vaccinations for those ages 5 to 11 are now being made available, but Lochala said “we are not going to play a huge central role in that. Most of those are probably going to be given in doctor’s offices and in pharmacies like the flu shots.”
About 28 million kids are newly eligible for shots now that the Pfizer vaccine is approved for the age group. The White House says the federal government has procured enough of the two-dose vaccine for all of them.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. The Food and Drug Administration studied the shots in 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.
He said the Mayo Clinic, with which Unity Health is affiliated, also has “pointed me to research and things to be looking forward to in regard to by-mouth pills for COVID. Merck has one in front of the Food and Drug Administration.”
He said the pills would provide an outpatient way to deal with COVID, “which would be such a blessing. Pfizer also has one, a pill for COVID much like Tamiflu is for influenza.” He said these would be a big advance in the pandemic.
“And Pfizer’s pill, the preliminary data on it looks very good in its ability to keep people out of the hospital,” Lochala said. “Rather than having to take a monoclonal antibody infusion, we may have around the first of the year, a pill to offer people with COVID, so again, that’s just another huge advance in fighting the pandemic.”
Lochala said the pandemic has “been a 20 months that none of us will soon forget, especially in our community and at the hospital.”
“I appreciate our community. They have been so wonderful to us with their prayers and actions throughout that pandemic and we’ve really appreciated their support,” he said. “There is a lot of esprit de corps that’s been built in our medical staff that has gone through a difficult and stressful time together and we’ll always kind of remember the things we’ve gone through together and it has been remarkable.”
White County Chief Deputy Coroner BJ Rouse said concerning the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county that the coroner’s office was seeing some in-home deaths in the summer, “but knock on wood now, we have not had one in a while. The coroner’s office has been pretty nil on that lately.”
Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Rouse said the deaths were something that he thinks caught everybody by surprise.
“It was something we had’t seen before. It was a new type of death to investigate,” he said. “We were fortunate, I guess, that we didn’t have the numbers compared to some of the other counties.
“The coroner’s office had a very busy year in late 2020 and early 2021. I mean, these guys worked their heart out. We wore the proper PPE [personal protective equipment] at the time we thought we needed to investigate. Sometimes we wore full Tyvex suits, going into a house, especially early on. There was so little known on how it was transmitted.”
Although the lower coronavirus numbers are bringing some relief for both the hospital and coroner’s office, Lochala said “a lot of experts are very concerned about the flu season this year.” He said the window for flu season is pretty much now through May.
“It’s hard to predict when influenza will be in our community but we barely saw any flu last year and the public health experts feel that was largely due to the COVID distancing and masking and all of those things,” Lochala said, “and there is concern that there stands a better chance for the flu to come through the community at a higher rate this year, so we will be on our guard for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.