Friday is the deadline to enter Searcy’s 2020 Christmas Lighting Contest, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
To register, message the Searcy Holiday of Lights Facebook page or place a call to Lillie Cook at City Hall at (501) 268-2483. To enter, participants must be located in the Searcy city limits.
Prize money will go to first, second and third place in residential and commercial categories. First place will receive $500; second receives $300 and third place gets $200.
The city of Searcy canceled its Christmas parade and lighting ceremonies this year for the Holiday of Lights because of COVID-19, although it did stream the lights being turned on at Berryhill Park.
When it comes to Christmas lights, Matt Seibert of 2215 Caleb Drive said he was like a lot of kids, jumping in the car with his mom and dad to go look around at Christmas lights.
“That for myself was just one of my best childhood memories I had,” Seibert said. “I remember how it made me feel. All my worries just went away.”
The first house that Seibert bought in Searcy was on Holly Street in 1996 and he said when he moved there, he just knew he had to put up Christmas lights for his family. “And it just grew from there.”
“When I say it grew from there, I maybe did like a roof line and that was it. My next plan is I got about 20,000 lights, so I’m going to probably double that. Every year it gets bigger and bigger,” Seibert said. “The static lights that kind of like stay on have evolved into the sequencing, the programming, making the lighting dance with the music and the voices. It’s always evolving. I am more of a traditional Christmas light person. I love pixels and they look great, but again I am old school and like old traditional lights.”
He said in putting up lights this year, “it is pretty much to escape the fact that we are dealing with isolation; we are all separated, there’s division and nobody knows what the future holds for us. This year has been challenging and our feeling is that maybe our light show can bring joy, comfort and peace to families; bring maybe a little normalcy when everything seems lost and chaotic. This is just like our gift. We are accountable to give back to others.”
Seibert said he has been dating Becky Sweet, his girlfriend, for about six months and “I told her when we first got together, ‘I like Christmas’ and she said, ‘I like Christmas too.’ I said, ‘No, Becky, I love Christmas. I do put up a light display. It’s crazy.’ I started this [the light display] in September and she’s like ‘Oh my goodness! You do love Christmas.”
Decorating for Christmas in September, Seibert said “our neighbors thought we were crazy.”
He said this year his 20,000 Christmas lights are synched to music. “I think I have a 20-minute light show. We have lights on a sled where Santa is with Mrs. Claus [Becky] every Saturday night. We have a letter drop-off for Santa and we actually hand-write letters back to all the children. It’s insane. We have 10-foot stars, a 23-foot megatree. It’s pretty large. we have lighted arches. The big Grinch comes out on Friday nights with Cindy Lou Who and, of course, you can put your radio on 88.1 [FM] and sit in your car and stay warm and listen to the music and watch the lights.”
He said he has signs up on his street and is out and about talking to those who come by lo look at his lights.
“If I’m not outside, I look out through my window,” Seibert said. “Last night, I had a lady dancing outside her car to the show.
“One song took me 30 days to program. Every song takes about 40 to 50 hours to do. Mine [his display] runs every night Sunday through Thursday from six to nine; Friday and Saturday six to 10 because I don’t want my neighbors to be upset. I try to be considerate of them. Another reason I go outside is to make sure driveways aren’t blocked.
“What really brings it is when you see a kid drop off a letter for Santa Claus and I have gotten responses back with kids saying things like ‘My kid cried when he got a letter back from Santa.’ We had one letter say, ‘I’m giving away my toys to [Arkansas] Children’s Hospital because I’m sick myself.’ It’s wild. It brings joy to our hearts.”
Tom Centola, who lives at 1406 Rehoboth Drive, said he has been fascinated with Christmas lights since he was a child and his family, like Seibert’s, got into the car and went to look at lights.
Centola grew up in New Orleans and “there used to be a big area in city park, Christmas in the Oaks. We never decorated the yard as a family. i inherited some Christmas decorations when I met my wife and I actually won a couple of decorating contests down in New Orleans.”
This year, Centola said he has gone all out on his Christmas lights. “It has never been bigger.”
“Every year i seem to add one or two new items, except this year it was more like 12,” he said with a laugh. “This year, I have a Santa and his sleigh blowup, the nativity scene blowup, a big trolley blowup, a 6-foot stack of presents that are lit, that’s just some of them.”
Centola said he has had visitors drive by from Beebe and Judsonia. He said he doesn’t have children of his own so the reason he does a display is for the kids in the community.
“I do it more for the neighbors and the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s their enjoyment because it is a lot of work. To get all of the display it’s roughly a 16-hour period that it takes me. What I have always liked is something I added six or seven years ago, it was the music and the dancing lights. It’s a box that plays the music and it controls the lights dancing to the music.”
