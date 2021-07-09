A Searcy day-care owner packed the Searcy City Council chambers with children and parents Thursday night to make waves about pool procedures and policies after she was criminally trespassed from the Searcy Swim Center late last month.
Karen Marshall, who ran for a seat on the council last year, spoke at the end of the agenda meeting during the public comment portion, asking for the council to make Parks and Recreation allow use of the pool on a first-come, first-served basis.
Her request followed a June 28 incident at the swim center. According to a Searcy Police Department report, Officer Rhett Valler was dispatched at approximately 4:03 p.m. to the Searcy Swim Center in reference to “an assault and a remove a subject call.”
Upon his arrival, Valier wrote that he made contact with the alleged victim, Aquatics Manager Claire Bristow, who said that Marshall, who owns Tender Loving Care Early Learning Center, has a use agreement with the city to allow the business to bring the children to swim in the pool from 2-4 p.m. She reportedly “has had to tell Marshall numerous times that they are past their time to leave.”
Bristow said she confronted Marshall for staying past time again and Marshall became agitated and pushed her, Valler wrote. He wrote that he spoke with Marshall and she reportedly said that their agreement was from 2-4:30 p.m. and she had brought this to the attention of the swim center before.
Officer Don Davis reportedly arrived and spoke with Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons, who advised him that the agreement was from 2-4 p.m. but that “Marshall refuses to sign it.”
Parsons reportedly told Davis that he would like Marshall criminally trespassed. Valier wrote that he “advised Marshall that she was criminally trespassed from this property and if she returned she could go to jail for criminal trespass.”
After Marshall left, Valier wrote that he and Bristow reviewed the security camera footage and “I clearly observed Marshall purposely strike Bristow with her shoulder.” Bristow declined prosecution.
In her address to the council, Marshall presented information in the form of a chart on policies and procedures from other area swimming facilities (Cabot, Batesville, Beebe, Jacksonville and Heber Springs). “All of the outdoor and indoor pools participate on a first-come, first-served basis with the exception of the Searcy pool,” she said.
The Searcy Sharks swim team uses the main Searcy pool from 3:30-6 p.m. However, Marshall said with the exception of Cabot, swim teams don’t use other pools during public hours, and Cabot has “an indoor pool, they have an outdoor water park. They do not use the outdoor during public times, but they do use indoor during swim season, during specified times, but the public is not excluded from the pool at that time.”
“Also, Batesville water park, the outdoor is not utilized,” she said. “The indoor, a portion of one pool is utilized for swim team during public use but that pool is still available for public use.
“Our pool does restrict public use based on the swim team usage so that is part of what this is about.”
She also said no other pools among those she included in her information, except Jacksonville, have use agreements and Jacksonville’s “is in the event that the pool is closed and they have a special event there that the pool is completely closed and they have got someone having a birthday party that they rent out the pool.”
“That is not the issue at this point,” Marshall said. “This is a public pool. We raised the taxes as a public pool, not as any individual entity, whether it be swim team or anyone else. It was built as a public pool and for all of us to be able to use the pool. Everybody pays the same amount for memberships. They also pay a daily use fee if they are just using the daily use fee. Again, that is not an issue we are bringing forth.
“We are asking that the City Council make recommendations to the Parks and Recreation. The first one being that the Searcy Swim Center ... allow participants based on first-come, first-served. To my knowledge, we have never met capacity. When a pool reaches capacity that means … Cabot frequently reaches capacity because people go there a lot. All they do is say, ‘We’ve reached capacity,” same with Batesville. They have a sign out there, as soon as someone comes out, the next people can go in, and that’s just how it works.”
Marshall said that way “nobody is discriminated against. Everybody has equal opportunity to participate in that pool. I would ask that we make a recommendation to the Parks and Rec’s board that we utilize that. It is simply counting. That simple.”
Another of Marshall’s recommendations is that the public not be excluded from pool use during public pool hours.
“There are multiple options here,” she said. “If the swim team is to use the pool – which is great; we want them to be able to do that – you have early in the morning that is not during peak time, you have after hours if they need the pool exclusively or you can still use it during public times, as long as it is not excluding other groups.
“If everybody pays the same price, then it only makes sense that they have the availability to use that pool and they should not be discriminated [against] and told just because you arrived in a certain vehicle, you have to leave the pool premises. The pool should be staffed accordingly no matter who is there because you don’t know if the baseball team is going to show up, you don’t know if the soccer team is going to show up, and it should be staffed accordingly as is for capacity.”
Marshall said she and her group don’t want to exclude the swim team “but if it is going to be an exclusion, based on capacity, then they need to look at alternative times, but it is not during the peak hours.” She said reserving the pool for the swim team during peak hours “does not make good managerial sense.”
Marshall also recommended that city department managers and department heads that deal with the public be made to go through public relations training “so they can deal with the public in an effective and politically correct manner.”
“This city is looking for a tax. We have to have it [an extension of the 1-percent, eight-year sales and use tax passed in 2014] and we need people to be working side by side, not against one another. We need to work together,” she said. “I represent the children because we have 70 children who do swim lessons there that would not otherwise get swim lessons because they cannot afford private lessons, and that is part of our ministry to them.
“When we are building something new and we’re asking for new taxes, whether it be for a community center or an aqua water park or whatever needs we have for the city, that we want to them to understand this is for all. It’s not for one, but it’s for all and that we are looking out for everyone and we are going to work together as a team for this.”
The council did not comment after Marshall finished speaking. Mayor Kyle Osborne said “thank you.”
When contacted by The Daily Citizen after the meeting, Parsons said facility use agreements are used by the center “so that we can make sure we are perfectly staffed to handle any crowd.”
He said the agreement is worked out beforehand for when day cares or large groups come to the swim center and “dictates what days and time they come.” The problem, he said, is the facility use agreement did not get done with TLC.
“They made a phone call and they texted and they never sat down with Claire ... and worked out the schedule, so when they showed up, it wasn’t what we agreed upon,” Parsons said. “Any large group that comes numerous times, we try to work out an agreement with them so we have plenty of staff and we try to work it where they come not during our busy time so they can have access to everything.”
Parsons noted that Marshall changed the times on an agreement but never had it approved by the swim center.
He also said although Marshall is banned from the Searcy Swim Center until the first of the year because she was criminally trespassed, he wanted to make clear that “the day care is more than welcome to still come, according to our agreement times per week, and each individual member of the day care who has a membership can come any time they want as long as they follow the rules.”
Parsons added that the swim center has not had any problems with the TLC kids breaking the rules. “The agreement was not worked out.”
He said he hopes that for next year they “can both sit down and work out something that works for both of us. We have multiple day cares that come throughout the entire summer that are coming right now and we all sit down and work the same agreement with.”
