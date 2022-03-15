During Day 2 of the capital murder trial of 28-year-old Hunter Dean Bishop of Searcy, those testifying included the victim’s younger sister and the sister's ex-boyfriend, whom Bishop’s attorney says is Maddison Clevenger's likely murderer.
Clevenger's body was found in her bed at her home on Horton Street in May 2020 by her father, co-worker and first responders during a wellness check, when the 23-year-old Searcy paramedic failed to report for her 7 a.m. shift that morning. She had been shot in the head.
Bishop's attorney, Lee Short of North Little Rock, is pointing the finger at Andrew Skinner, whom Clevenger's sister, Casey, said she "got into a verbal argument with after he had taken my sister’s dog, and he told me there would be blood on my hands.”
Casey Clevenger alleged that Skinner broke into Clevenger’s home and stole Clevenger’s beloved dog, Reba, in order to “get back at” Casey following their April 2020 breakup.
“Reba was missing overnight,” Casey said. “… She [Clevenger] was devastated and distraught.”
When asked by 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky Reed McCoy if Reba and Clevenger were close, Casey paused, fought back tears and cried as she said, “[Reba] was her [Clevenger’s] whole world. They were best friends. Maddy would take her everywhere and put a bandana on her… If you saw Maddie, you’d see Reba.”
Reba was found the next day injured, but OK.
Casey said that Skinner had broken up with her the night before the dog disappeared.
“I didn’t want him anyway. I took it well. He was angry," she said. "To get back at me, he did that to my sister.”
When Skinner took the stand, he referred to their relationship as “just a fling.”
Casey told the jury that their month-long relationship was tumultuous, with verbal and physical altercations. Casey said she filed police reports and orders of protection and restraint against Skinner.
Searcy detectives who testified corroborated Casey’s testimony that reports were filed, and said that after one altercation with Casey, their department arrested Skinner.
Casey clarified in court that the threats she alleged were directed toward her and not her sister.
Skinner denied making any threats of any kind to Casey. He also adamantly denied the dognapping and making any remark about “blood on your hands.”
“I didn’t take the dog. I didn’t make any threats. We’re going in circles here,” Skinner said to Short when heavily questioned.
Short then questioned Skinner about his nearly three-year stint in prison for felony battery and theft.
“The guy was a bootlegger,” Skinner said. “He found interest in 14-, 15-, 16-year-old girls. … I caught him in the house with her [a child], so I took things into my own hands.”
Short challenged Skinner’s truthfulness on his conviction, asking, “So, you were caught beating a child molester [and still got convicted]? What was that prosecutor’s name? How bad did you beat him? What’d you steal?”
Short then asked Skinner about his arrest for battery in the third degree of Casey: “She lied?”
“Yes,” Skinner said.
No evidence of threats via digital or telecommunications was presented beyond the police reports filed by Casey.
Bishop's criminal record has not been mentioned in trial. He was convicted the same year as Skinner, in 2016, of shooting a convenience store clerk in Kansas during an armed robbery, and like Skinner, was also then charged with theft.
Skinner also was questioned on the stand about his alibi on the morning of Clevenger’s murder.
“We [Skinner and a friend, Brittany] were going to Sonic around midnight for some chili cheese fries, then we went to Taco Bell,” he said.
Skinner provided detectives with receipts to prove his whereabouts.
“Brittany stayed all night with me, in my bed,” he added.
Short pointed out to the jury that while Skinner had receipts, they did not read “3 a.m.” (the time of the murder), nor was Brittany ever officially interviewed by police to corroborate Skinner’s alibi.
“They came in guns drawn; I was confused,” Skinner said of the search police executed on his home with a warrant, right after Clevenger’s death.
“The police calmed down when I handed them my phone, Snapchat and everything. I called the girl on the spot [Brittany],” he said, and handed the phone to officers — which is when Brittany was questioned.
Skinner was then detained and questioned further, while officers continued the search of his residence.
According to detectives, no guns, ammunition, suspicious items or anything linking him to Clevenger’s murder were found. He was then dismissed as a suspect.
Bishop, on the other hand, was found to have a host of items linking him to the crime.
The afternoon of the day when Clevenger was found, Searcy police officer John Aska said he "got a report he was wanted for questioning. I knew where he lived — out west of town on Jaybird Lane, so I waited at the intersection for his vehicle.”
Aska then spotted Bishop’s red Chrysler 300 and pulled him over. Since Bishop was wanted for questioning at the station, protocol said Aska had to tow his car for safekeeping.
Aska’s body camera footage showed that Bishop was placed in the backseat of Aska’s cruiser while officers conducted a routine and required search of his car for valuables, prior to it being towed to a tow yard.
During their search, officers found a Crown Royal bag filled with 139 9mm full-metal jacket rounds, two loaded gun magazines and Clevenger’s “Tiffany blue” 9mm Glock, which she purchased just days prior to her murder.
Ballistics later showed it to be the same gun used to shoot and kill Clevenger.
