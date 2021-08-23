The daughter of a Romance murder victim isn’t happy that his killer will end up getting out of prison “early enough to be younger than my father was when he murdered him.”
Christopher Scott Brown, 24, of Romance pleaded guilty in June in White County Circuit Court in a negotiated deal to murdering 73-year-old Charles Hogue on March 28, 2020, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
“I thought the original 50 years was great; then I found out he will only do 29 ...,” Leslie Spier said. “I thought it should have been life without” the possibility of parole.
In addition, Brown’s accomplice, Tara Wilhite, 33, of North Little Rock, also entered a negotiated plea of guilty in June to charges that included first-degree murder and received a sentence of 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. She also received 10 years for a theft of property charge and six years for tampering with physical evidence to run concurrently with her murder sentence.
“Tara will probably only do about 30 years,” said Spier, who lives in Ventura, Calif.
Brown and Wilhite are siblings, as well as lovers, Spier said, and 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy confirmed the information. Spier said three love letters Wilhite wrote to her brother were found in Hogue’s house, where Wilhite had stayed for a few days before being kicked out by Hogue. Spier said Wilhite returned the next day with her brother and they murdered her father.
Brown received 40 years for first-degree murder, 10 for theft of property and six for tampering with physical evidence. However, his sentences for murder and theft of property run consecutively.
Arkansas law requires those sentenced to crimes such as murder and rape to serve 70 percent of the sentence. That would make Wilhite eligible for parole after 24.5 years and Brown after 28.
According to the affidavit, deputies responded March 28, 2020, to a welfare check call on Skyview Circle and Hogue was found dead in his yard from a single gunshot to the back of his head. McCoy said Hogue’s wallet, truck and firearm were taken and the amount of the items was less than $25,000.
Brown reportedly admitted during questioning May 21, 2020, to shooting Hogue “with a firearm stolen from inside the victim’s residence,” Detective Joshua Biviano wrote in the affidavit, He stole “additional property belonging” to Hogue, including the vehicle that he abandoned “in a manner consistent with an attempt to conceal its location.” He also admitted to disposing of other evidence “in a creek behind his residence on Sagebrush Lane.” The area was searched by detectives and the sheriff’s office dive team and they found “several items,” including the stolen firearm.
Spier said her father’s house in Romance also was broken into a week after he was murdered. “They stole all of his guns. They went over the yellow line, the [police] tape.” White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said to his understanding most of the stolen guns belonging to Hogue were recovered.
McCoy said Timothy Seigrist, 29, of El Paso has an Oct. 5 pretrial hearing on charges of residential burglary, a class B felony, and theft of property (firearm) of less than $2,500, a class D felony, at Hogue’s home.
According to an affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis of the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information May 2, 2020, that Seigrist had broken into the residence and “stole several firearms.” Other information from the affidavit stated that a witness said Seigrist was hiding the stolen property inside their residence in the 200 block of Blakemore Road in El Paso.
A search warrant was obtained for that residence May 2, where firearms and other property believed to be Hogue’s, were seized. Officials later confirmed the property belonged to Hogue after photos of the residence were reviewed during the investigation of the homicide.
Property found inside the Blakemore Road home that appeared to be Hogue’s, included “a Marlin .22-caliber rifle that had a reported value of $200, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun valued at $250, a pump pellet gun reportedly valued at $100, a Daisy Powerline pellet gun valued at $100, a spotting scope with a value of $200, a pair of 7x50 binoculars worth $200, two soft gun cases valued at $60, several full and partial boxes of ammunition valued at $125 and a custom wooden box containing eight JFK 100th anniversary collection coins valued at $250.”
Detectives later located Seigrist at his residence, according to the affidavit and he “admitted to the theft.” He also reportedly said a Rossi MP .22-caliber, valued at $250, was in his vehicle. It also was reportedly one of the firearms taken from Hogue’s residence. Ellis wrote that Seigrist provided the place of the final stolen firearm, a Connecticut Valley Arms .50-caliber muzzle loader with a value of $200, which was found later in the evening in the 1900 block of Arkansas Highway 319 in Austin.
Ellis noted that Seigrist was taken to the sheriff’s office, where ”he reportedly admitted to his involvement in the theft.” The property had a total value of $2,035.
