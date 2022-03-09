White County Deputy Coroner Sean Daniels had collected 250 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon in his bid to run as an independent for coroner and was hoping to collect 100 a day in order to get on the November general election ballot.
“I’m just praying that I am able to get these 660 signatures,” Daniels said. The deadline to file his petition with the signatures at the White County Clerk’s Office is May 1 at noon.
Meanwhile, the Republican candidate for the position, former Deputy Coroner Matt Smith, doesn’t have to collect any signatures in his bid to be the replacement for David Powell, who is retiring as coroner. Candidates running as Democrats or Republicans pay a filing fee to their respective party. Arkansas is among three states (the others are Alabama and Delaware) that allow the filing fees to be set by the major political parties.
Smith is running unopposed in the May 24 Republican primary and will face Daniels in the general election if Daniels gets enough signatures. Independent candidates have to get the signatures, White County Chief Deputy Clerk Kim Meharg said, because “what you’re doing is showing independent support of the voters in their district by the petition.”
The signature requirement in Arkansas is 3 percent of the “qualified electors in the county or township ... based on the total number of votes cast for governor in that county or township ... in 2018,” according to Arkansas Code Annotated 7-7-103, with a cap of 2,000 signatures. The petition is not allowed to be circulated more than three months before the petition filing deadline.
Both Daniels and Smith had to have filed their political practices pledge, an affidavit of eligibility and notice of candidacy during the filing period that ended March 1, even though Daniels isn’t running until November, because it’s required by state law.
Daniels, 33, is a Searcy resident but he is originally from Helena-West Helena in Phillips County. He said he was born there and then moved away and went through the Putnam City school systems in Oklahoma City.
“I have a bachelor’s of religious studies from Arkansas Baptist College. Also, I have a master’s degree in divinity, which came from St. Joseph Universal School of Theology in Jacksonville, Fla.,” Daniels said. “I have a doctoral degree as well, which came from Southwest Bible College and Seminar in Houston, Texas. I also have Department of Homeland Security certification, Emergency Management Institution certifications.
“I am a pastor. I pastor a church, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, about two hours away in Marvell, Ark. I am a bishop and have a lot of different certifications as well.”
Daniels said he has worked in the fire service field in Helena-West Helena and in 2007, he said he worked in law enforcement for about a year and a half in Helena-West Helena.
He and his wife own the first Black funeral home in Searcy, Heavenly Rest Funeral Home at 809 S. Main St., he said. He said they had their grand opening with the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2021 and the business is going pretty good.
Daniels became a White County deputy coroner Jan. 24 when Smith stepped down from the position. He said he got interested in running for coroner “because there is a need for change in the coroner’s office.”
“I feel that families need their death certificates in an adequate time frame,” Daniels said. “The family needs to know different things in an adequate time frame and I feel like if I win coroner I can better the office and I feel I can bring a lot to the office as in showing myself in the community, showing myself friendly to families and also getting out and meeting the people where they are and showing them they have a caring coroner and showing them you can reach me and I will get you what you need at an adequate time frame.
“If we are investigating things, we will have those things at an adequate time frame and I feel that we will get everything and I will have deputies that are trained and also we will go forth with excellence.”
He said as a pastor and a bishop, “I love people and I love hard.”
“I feel that I have a big heart reaching everybody,” he said. “I feel that everybody should be treated the same. Everybody should be treated equally. I feel like when we reach out to a family, we should be compassionate about it and show that we are concerned, and the biggest thing as a coroner is to listen to the family.
“I want to be a corner that wants to listen. I am big on listening because the Bible says be quick to hear and slow to speak, so I want to be a big listener and take input from the public. I want to know what we can do to better the coroner’s office.”
Smith, 40, said he went to Exeter Union High School in California and came to Arkansas because of his wife, Jessica. He said he originally landed in Oklahoma, where he thought he was going to school, but Jessica was living in Searcy so he he ended up in Searcy.
“We have been in Searcy ever since” they married in June 2001, Smith said. “First, being new to Searcy, I started out at what was Conoco Brake Place – now it’s Doublebee’s across from Harps – and then I went and worked at a foundry in Heber Springs. Eventually I made my way to Yarnell’s Ice Cream and delivered ice cream for a few years.
“Then the oil and gas came through and I thought i wanted to get my foot in the door on that, but as you know that didn’t last too long. As I saw that fading away, I decided I needed to step into something else and I had already been considering mortuary because I have a cousin that does it as well. I talked about it for several years with him and the door just kind of opened up.”
In 2009, Smith said he started in the mortuary business and have been in it ever since. He said he went to Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, through ASU-Beebe, for his mortuary science associates degree.
“I did an apprenticeship at Heber Springs Funeral Home,” he said. That was in 2011 and he said there was an opening at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home at the time. He was hired there March 5, 2012, and serves as its manager.
Smith said he served as a deputy coroner for two years and stepped away to focus on his decision concerning running for coroner.
“As far as wanting to do it, it’s just part of helping the community,” he said. “It gets you out there with the community and it’s kind of the reason I got into mortuary because it allowed me to help people when they are at a bad time.”
When he was in Cleburne County, Smith said he was never on the payroll at the coroner’s office but he was just kind of a helper and that sparked his interest. When he had the opportunity to go to White County “it was kind of an easy door to walk through,” he said.
Smith said when someone loses a loved one, “it is not an easy patch to go down. And when you have got somebody that can help you that has been down that road that has those experiences, it can sure make things a lot easier on the whole situation.”
The coroner’s position is unique, according to Smith. “Every situation is absolutely different. Every call is different. It’s never the same, so it always keeps you on your toes and it always keeps you on edge because you have got to make sure you get things right because it’s important that the investigation comes together, that things are right so the family can get the closure that they need.”
Smith said the coroner’s office is currently at Powell Funeral Home but from what he has been told, there will be an office for the coroner at the White County Sheriff’s Office. Smith said the office would “make for easy access when it comes to getting to the records.”
