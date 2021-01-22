The Searcy School District is “on target to offer cybersecurity as a pathway for our students over at the high school” next year, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sheena Williamson.
Williamson told the Searcy School Board earlier this week that high school Principal Gene Hodges put together a start-up grant application and applied to the Arkansas Department of Career Education. She said the district got “total funding on that and it’s going to be $43,000 that we will be able to purchase the necessary equipment for that class.”
Williamson said the cybersecurity class will increase the total to 17 special programs that the district will be able to offer to students at the high school through work with Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Searcy campus “as well as the programs we offer there on campus.”
“I think that will be a welcome pathway for a lot of our kids,” she said. “We know that through completing that start-up grant, there is a great need for jobs that are available to our students once they finish high school. That was exciting news for us.”
As far as preparing for the next school year, Williamson said she thinks the district has done a pretty good job with its staff and said she has appreciated the staff being “open-minded” and taking virtual learning and other changes because of COVID-19 in stride.
“With all that being said, we know that we want to constantly improve,” she said. “We finished the first semester and Monday was the first day of second semester, and that’s kind of odd because normally we finish that at Christmas but it was just last Friday.”
Hopefully, Searcy won’t be in the same situation next August as it was in last August, Williamson said. “With the pandemic, hopefully we will have some of these things behind us. I think we can take the things that we are practicing now and perfect them, and I think we all are aware that digital learning is going to be part of education and how we can make both of those coincide in a little better environment.
“We are looking and exploring and researching learning management systems. We are utilizing teacher teams to help us with that and soon will be preparing our professional development for this summer.”
Williamson mentioned that the district knows it has had a lot of learning loss in the last couple of years. “If you think about a kindergarten kid who started school last year, they have not had a full year of school yet because they finished awkwardly last year. Of course, we are still waiting to see what this year will be. We are trying to put together the best plan to recoup some of that learning loss that has been going on.”
When it comes to students taking the ACT Aspire test during the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson said the Arkansas Department of Education says it will still test on site.
“That is the only way we can test,” she said. “Of course, the ACT is somewhat governed by the federal because that’s the contract the state department has with the United States Department of Education. Right now, they are saying we will test and we have to test 95 percent of our students. There have been no waivers for that, no backing up at this point.
“We are right now working with our principals coming up with a plan on how we can accommodate virtual students to get them a time where they would feel comfortable to come into the school and test. We certainly have to adhere to that 95 percent.”
