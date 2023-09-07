A cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the arrest of a Searcy 23-year-old on Wednesday evening, according to the Searcy Police Department.
Adam L. Williams had been charged preliminarily with seven counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child. A search warrant was obtained for Williams’ residence and resulted in Williams being arrested for the crimes. He was taken to the White County jail for booking.
