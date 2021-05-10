The White County Road Department will be replacing a culvert on Foster Chapel Road on Wednesday that is in "bad" shape from rushing water and possibly someone hitting it with a vehicle, according to County Judge Michael Lincoln.
He said the road will be closed from the intersection of Mitchell Road to the intersection of Crosby Road from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
"The amount of water that rushes down through Foster Chapel just ate around the culvert," Lincoln said. "I think maybe somebody ran off the road and damaged it.
"A lot of it has to do with the amount of ice and snow and rain/ That has really caused some weak points in the shoulders and road surfaces.”
Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route. Anyone needing additional information can call Lincoln’s office at (501) 279-6200.
