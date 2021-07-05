The turnout for the first city-supported Fourth of July celebration in Searcy in around 15 years was “unbelievable and better than expected,” according to Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne.
Osborne said his guess was the crowd was around 8,500 at first, but swelled to between 10,000 and 11,000 “right before the fireworks started” Sunday at the Searcy Event Center. Marka Bennett, one of the three directors of the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee that organized the event, guestimated that attendance was around 13,000 just based on knowledge of crowd size.
“Our expectation was we would have been extremely happy with 5,000, but people were ready to get out,” Osborne said. “They are tired of being stuck at home and they were looking for something to do.
“And we learned a lot ... we will be even better prepared next year. Now that we know how many people showed up, it would have been nice to have more food trucks ... you send out the invite and you take what you can get.”
He said he received a lot of text messages following the fireworks show “congratulating us and talking about how great it was and they were already looking forward to next year. I’m tickled to death with it. It turned out great, man!”
Bennett said the Beats and Eats Committee was “just thrilled” with the turnout. “We really did not know” how many people would come.
She said the volunteers involved were awesome, but “we learned some things as we do with every event. We had 30 people there running a really large event for 13,000 people. That is not that many people to work that big of an event.”
She said more food trucks and more everything would be good for the next big event.
As she made her way through the crowd, Bennett said all the comments she hear were good. “I did not hear anything negative. The only negative that we had were the long lines, that was just because we had so many people.’
The committee will be making a full report to the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, according to Bennett, since the commission funded $45,000 for the event that included two music acts and fireworks. She said it would be a couple weeks before all the data was ready for the report. “They granted us the money to make this happen so we want to report back.”
“One of our main points that we wanted to emphasize was that this is a great party and we were glad to celebrate and be together as a community, but we also really wanted to emphasize the patriotic portion of it,” she said. “We are really thankful for the National Guard Color Guard and, of course, the bikers that brought in the flag – that was really sweet. I loved that and, of course, we had our mayor leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Shelley Faulkner leading the [national] anthem. She has got a fabulous voice.”
The worship service at 5 p.m. that was separate from the main event also drew a lot of attention, Bennett said, adding that David Bunting from New Life Church organized is and asked people from all over the community to be involved with it. “That’s another thing we loved about that was just the combination efforts of so many who came from all parts of the community.”
Bennett mentioned that she “loved how the spirit was” at the celebration with a lot dressed in red, white and blue. “The American spirit. I loved that.”
Mat Faulkner, another of the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee directors, said, “You never know what exactly to expect” at an event. “We hope for the best, but I think it far exceeded our expectations with the weather just being perfect in July. It was warm but it wasn’t terribly hot and that always helps.”
“My guestimate is that we far exceeded 10,000,” Faulkner said. “We have put on these events in the past with not nearly as much space and there were people everywhere, so I would say you might have 10,000 there at a snapshot but I think when we incorporate some people came and left and some people only came for fireworks, I would say we are closer up near that 13,000 mark.”
Faulkner said it is hard to know how many food trucks to invite. “If you invite too many food trucks, they may not sell out and we want everybody to have a good night and sell as much as possible,” he said. “If you don’t have enough then there is longer lines and I think we ended up with longer lines last night.”
Overall, Faulkner said it wasn’t even the attractions that he heard the most about, but just people being thankful that the community could come together again following more than a year of COVID-19.
“I’d say the No. 1 comment heard over and again was ‘thank you for such a great event for people to come back together again,‘“ he said. “They have been waiting and ready to do this again like they used to and just enjoy time together. Honestly, that is the core of our mission with Beats and Eats. It’s not so much about the entertainment – although we have components of entertainment with an event – but our goal is just to provide opportunities for people to gather together and strengthen their relationships, so that is at the heart of why we do what we do.”
“... There were a lot of people who were just there with family and friends. I heard numerous reports of people who had family come in from out of town, just spending time together. There was a family that had a 60th anniversary, so they had all their family from around the country come in to this event.”
He said having such a large crowd “is something we are going to have to rethink for next year on how can we do a better job of crowd control for the attractions themselves. I think we got a little overwhelmed with the petting zoo and the Fun Zone, just to have so many people try to get in.”
Faulkner said the balloon rides drew well over 300. “Even before the day of, we had over 250 pre-sales and that didn’t include the people that bought tickets at the event itself. It is too early for us to know [the numbers] for sure.”
Jim and Judy Hill of Searcy, both in line for a hot air balloon ride, said they liked the fact that a worship service came before the start of the event.
Jim said he wasn’t surprised that the city was doing something for the Fourth of July but was glad they were doing something. “It is pleasant to see that they are doing gospel as far as the band. We need more spiritual stuff in our community than what we do have.”
Judy said a hot air balloon was on her bucket list. “I have always wanted to do a hot air balloon ride. This is our first time for a Beats and Eats event. I was disappointed it was canceled last year because of COVID. I am glad to see everybody out enjoying themselves.”
Mark Fink and his family from Searcy said his wife “especially enjoyed it. She is from Indonesia originally. I liked the fact that it was the community coming together to celebrate our country. I love our country and I love our neighbors.”
Fink’s wife, Leni, said “I enjoyed the music and being together and looking at the military marching on the stage. It touched my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.