A 63-year-old Searcy man was killed Thursday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 36 in White County.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, James L. Gaines, who was heading east, reportedly ran off the right side of the road in a 2004 Chevrolet while taking a curve to the left. Gaines overcorrected and went across both lanes before leaving the road on the left, beginning to overturn and striking a tree. The vehicle came to a stop in the north roadside ditch.
The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the accident, which was 9:45 a.m., according to Trooper Quinton Maag.
