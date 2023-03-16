Work began this week on the Crain-Yancey Field concession stand and restroom that Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb said last week "is falling in" and "needs to be repaired."
Webb told the Searcy City Council at its agenda meeting that the city's Equipment and Grounds Committee took a tour of most of the Parks and Recreation facilities Feb. 23, including the Crain-Yancey Field concession stand.
"I think the [American] Legion program shut down for a couple years, a few years and no one went in there," Webb said. "The roof leaks and it has totally ruined the press box part of it."
Committee Chairman Don Raney added, "The mold is terrible in there. The roof is falling in and it's a good baseball park to play in but I don't know how we got in that bad shape that we are."
Webb told the council that he found a construction crew to repair the concession stand for a reasonable price, and Parks and Recreation would basically be able to front the money for the project through its budget until the city had better idea of what the final cost would be. He said the committee would probably come back with the total next month.
"It's got to be done," Raney said. He said Parks and Recreation's budget would probably have to be adjusted in the fall.
Mayor Mat Faulkner asked if there was time to rehab the facility during the spring youth baseball season or would it be for next fall.
Webb said the guy willing to do the work was willing to start this week, which he did. "It's going to take him a week to take it out and bring it back," he said.
Councilman David Morris asked Parsons what the use of the field would be moving forward since it has sat vacant for so long. "Do we crank up another league or move somebody off another field where they are crowded?"
Parsons said a "smaller" American Legion program is "already in place."
"It fell off for a while but they are rebuilding," he said. "They are wanting to have more home games this year. We can work around the construction. They can still play. I don't see that interfering at all but also it would help when they bring tournaments in. They would have a bigger field and things of that nature and they can play league games on it as well so it just wouldn't be for Legion."
Parsons said he believes that "the bathrooms are salvageable and during league nights that would help alleviate some tension there, too."
The wooded fencing area and the batter's eye at the field have been replaced, according to Parsons. He told Morris as far as he knows there are no big drainage issues at the field.
