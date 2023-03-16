Crain-Yancey Field work underway

Work on the Crain-Yancey Field concession stand and restrooms began earlier this week. Workers completed gutting the insides of the facility that has had a leaking, falling-in roof and "terrible" mold, according to officials. Searcy Parks and Recreation is having the work done out of its budget and then will present the total cost to the Searcy City Council for reimbursement, according to officials.

 By Greg Geary

Work began this week on the Crain-Yancey Field concession stand and restroom that Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb said last week "is falling in" and "needs to be repaired."

Webb told the Searcy City Council at its agenda meeting that the city's Equipment and Grounds Committee took a tour of most of the Parks and Recreation facilities Feb. 23, including the Crain-Yancey Field concession stand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.