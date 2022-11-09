After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 concerns, the event formerly known as the Prelude to the Holiday Craft Fair is back with a new name, Pumpkins and Peppermints.
The craft fair starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Carmichael Community Center, 8-1 S. Elm St., and goes to 3 p.m.
Barbara Hubach and Andi Hatchell of Searcy Parks and Recreation said they were talking with Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton and trying to come up with a name for the craft fair. Pumpkins and Peppermints fit the bill because it combined fall with pumpkins and winter with peppermints, they decided.
Pounded aluminum jewelry and pebble art are two items that community members will see if they attend Saturday, Hubach and Hatcell said. Hubach said Barbara Huntsman also will be at the fair with “beautiful Santa Clauses and scenes that she paints, and they are framed.”
Unique jewelry will be offered, they said. Hubach also mentioned a “kid’s boutique.” Another group expected to be at the fair is called “Big Fat Babies” and they will have boutique items.
The Unique Extension Club will continue its traditional participation, Hubach said, with canned goods, baked goods like pies and “really nice knives.”
Hubach said the vendors pay a minimal amount for a space fee and keep all their profits except what they have to turn into the state for taxes.
Hatchell and Hubach agreed that they both do “a lot of our Christmas shopping here that day.” Hubach said the reason for her is that there is such a variety of things to choose from. “I tell people to bring their Christmas list because there is something for everybody.”
“People hear about it; they come and they are excited and they bring their sisters or their cousins and then men will come with the wives,” she said of the fair. “We will have Thomas Dunn here with his woodworking. We’ve got Tupperware vendors, too.”
If attendees come during lunch time, Hubach said they will have a vendor in the concession stand. “Certainly coming early that morning you would get the best selection.”
In addition to craft items “there will be so many baked goodies,” Hubach said. She also discussed there being a lot of needle work, toys, crocheted items, ornaments, wreaths, gift sets and holiday apparel and decor. “One lady has laundry soap that she makes. I thought that was interesting,” Hubach said.
Vendors will come from all over Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pleasant Valley Batesville and Bryant. Most of the vendors will be accepting bank cards for payment.
“We have done it for over 30 years and then had that little hiatus,” Hubach said of holding the fair. Hatcher said, “We usually do two craft fairs but Holiday of Lights is going to do the second one as part of Jolly Jubilee” in December.
“In all the years we have done it, we have only had to cancel once due to ice,” Hubach said.
