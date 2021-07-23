COVID-19 vaccinations, a job fair and an antique car and display of other vintage cars will be new features with the 2021 return of the White County Business Expo next week, according to Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President Tara Cathey.
The expo will be held Tuesday in the Ganus Activities Center on the campus of Harding University. The free event is open the general public from noon-4 p.m. Because of COVID-19, the expo was canceled last year.
Cathey said the theme this year is “Ready, Set, Go!,” and as usual she said a television will be given away.
For the job fair addition, “we will have multiple businesses there accepting applications,” Cathey said. The following companies are expected: Unity Health, XPO Logistics, Bryce Corp., Sloan Valve, Shearer Foods, Mize Heating and Air, Resource Management, Arkansas Department of Corrections, TEC Staffing and Staffmark.
Those attending for the job fair are urged to bring resumes and be prepared to speak with representatives from the businesses that will be present. Cathey said the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services also will be on site.
Cathey said the chamber added the job fair because so many businesses have jobs to fill and it “just made sense to combine the events.”
When it comes to vendors coming to the expo, Cathey said there will be between 65 to 70. There will be drinks and a restaurant row where several food vendors will be providing samples. Lots of door prizes will be given away, too, she said.
For more information, call (501) 268-2458.
The COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered by students in the College of Pharmacy at Harding.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 34.5 percent of eligible White County residents (12 years old or older) had been fully immunized as of Friday afternoon and another 6.6 percent had been partially immunized. Statewide, 1,041,356 Arkansans 12 and up (40.72 percent) had been fully vaccinated and another 267,517 (10.46 percent) partially vaccinated. Of the state's total population, about 35 percent is fully vaccinated.
The Department of Health showed a one-day increase Friday of 1,987 new COVID-19 cases in the state, with the spike primarily attributed to the delta variant of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.